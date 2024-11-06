Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has won the 2024 US election. A win in the state of Wisconsin gave him 277 electoral votes.

Earlier, Trump had won in the closely fought swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris makes him the first former president to return to power in non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election. He's also the first convicted criminal to win the highest elected office in the United States.

While political leaders from around the world have sent messages of congratulations to the new president-elect, neither Harris nor sitting President Joe Biden have commented on Trump's win.

Republicans also took control of the Senate, flipping seats in Ohio and West Virginia.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 6, 2024: