Donald Trump wins US presidential election
November 6, 2024
What you need to know
Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has won the 2024 US election. A win in the state of Wisconsin gave him 277 electoral votes.
Earlier, Trump had won in the closely fought swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris makes him the first former president to return to power in non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election. He's also the first convicted criminal to win the highest elected office in the United States.
While political leaders from around the world have sent messages of congratulations to the new president-elect, neither Harris nor sitting President Joe Biden have commented on Trump's win.
Republicans also took control of the Senate, flipping seats in Ohio and West Virginia.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 6, 2024:
President Donald Trump: 'America first' for the second time
Trump supporters regard the Republican president-elect as a savior and hero, willing to defend their conservative and Christian values. Critics, however, point out that he is a convicted criminal and express shock over what they call his radical policies and unstatesmanlike conduct.
While what awaits the United States and the rest of the world during Trump's second term is unpredictable, a look back at his first term and beyond could provide some insight into what's to come. Read DW's analysis.
EU Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee: 'Don't start any kind of trade war'
US President-elect Trump has promised strong US borders, a review of Western military alliances and high import tariffs. The head of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, warned against starting "any kind of trade war."
JD Vance: Trump's MAGA heir apparent and, now, VP-elect
When he was picked as Trump's running mate in July, JD Vance's rise through the Republican ranks was confirmed.
Many pundits see him as heir apparent to Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement and the favorite to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2028.
Vance, a 40-year-old father of three, is from another side of America compared to Trump, and his rise to the vice presidency has been unconventional by Republican standards.
He entered the public eye in 2016 with the publication of his acclaimed "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," a bestseller reflecting on his upbringing in Appalachia.
In a 2016 interview on NPR, Vance said he couldn't "stomach Trump" and would consider voting for Hillary Clinton, but also, somewhat prophetically, suggested that the Trump phenomenon was buoyed by the support of white working-class voters who "aren't necessarily economically destitute but in some ways feel very culturally isolated and very pessimistic about the future."
Vance would recant his position as "a Never Trump guy" when he successfully ran in the 2022 Republican primary to represent Ohio in the US Senate.
Germany, France vow close cooperation after Trump victory
German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron spoke Wednesday to discuss what a second Trump term could look like for Europe. Both countries' defense ministers are also set to hold talks.
The European leaders have both sent congratulatory messages to Trump, vowing to cooperate to ensure prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.
Donald Trump elected 47th president of the United States of America
Donald Trump will become the next US president after clinching victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.
With that victory in hand, Trump crossed the 270 electoral votes needed to be declared victorious in the vote that will see him return to the White House.
"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.
US networks Fox News, CNN and NBC declared Trump the incoming president after projecting that he had secured enough Electoral
College votes following wins over Harris in battleground states including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.
He is also the first person convicted of a felony to be elected president and, at 78, is the oldest person elected to office.
German president congratulates Trump
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined other world leaders in congratulating Trump as the likelihood of him winning the US elections drew nearer.
"I send you my congratulations on your success in the election for the 47th President of the United States of America," Steinmeier said in a statement.
The German leader highlighted the importance of transatlantic relations "for the stability and prosperity" of both Germany and the United States.
"Especially in this troubled world full of conflicts and uncertainties, our cooperation is of great value and strength, bilaterally and as partners in NATO and the United Nations. You can rely on Germany as a strong partner at the side of the United States of America," Steinmeier added.
DW examines election night disinformation
Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that there was "massive cheating" in the Pennsylvania city of Philadelphia. Urban centers tend to skew democratic in the US.
City Commissioner Omar Sabir responded: "People say things. That doesn't make them true."
Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk repeated a false claim that Google maps was only showing results for polling locations in Democrat-dominated areas and not Republican ones. Google later clarified that Musk was misconstruing search results related to places called 'Harris","in particular, a county in Texas with that name.
German leaders congratulate Trump
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump and said his country would continue to work with the US for freedom and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock joined the chorus congratulating Trump on Wednesday morning.
"Donald Trump has won the election, we congratulate him on that," Baerbock told reporters.
Germany's top diplomat was returning from a trip to Ukraine. How a second Trump presidency would handle the war in Ukraine has been the subject of much speculation in the media in recent weeks as he has in the past called for cutting aid to Kyiv.
European shares open higher, US stock futures jump
Global markets reacted on Wednesday morning with European shares opening higher following developments in the US elections.
The pan-European STOXX 600 added 1.1% as of 0810 GMT/UTC, with the health care sector's 2.6% rise leading gains.
However, shares in clean energy groups took a knock with the world's largest offshore wind developer, Orsted, fell 9.5% by 0840 GMT. Wind turbine makers Vestas and Nordex traded down 8.7% and 3.4%, respectively.
German utility RWE, which also has wind assets, fell 2.3%, while Portugal's EDP Renovaveis traded 6.8% lower.
Trump has vowed to scrap offshore wind projects through an executive order on his first day in office.
In the US, the S&P 500 gained 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.2% while the Nasdaq was 1.7% higher.
The Bitcoin price jumped by 8% to a record $75,345.00, as investors gambled on a Trump victory.
In Asian share trading Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 2.6% to 39,480.67, while the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.9% to 2,553.90. and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,199.50.
European Union chiefs ready to 'work together' with USA
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has "warmly congratulated" Trump on his election victory.
"The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens," von der Leyen said.
"Let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."
European Council President Charles Michel also congratulated the incoming US president.
He said the EU and the US have an "enduring alliance and a historic bond."
Michel said the EU would "pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system."
Modi offers 'heartiest congratulations' to Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined world leaders in congratulating Trump.
"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said on social media.
"Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."
The two right-wing leaders enjoy warm relations, with Modi hosting Trump at a major political rally in his home state of Gujarat in 2020.
Last month, Trump praised the Indian leader in a podcast hosted by comedian Andrew Schultz, calling him "a friend of mine."
How key demographics voted in the US election
Many Latino voters shifted to Trump in this election, despite his tough stance on immigration, which traditionally does not play well in Latin communities.
In the key states of Pennsylvania and Florida, Trump won 42% and 53% of the Latino vote, respectively.
In the city of Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab American populations in the country, a whooping 22% of people voted for Green party candidate Jill Stein, vastly outdoing her national average.
Many Arab American voters had expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's response to the war in Gaza ahead of the election. In 2020, Dearborn voted for Biden by a margin of 3 to 1.
Harris was more popular with female voters, with initial reporting suggesting a margin of 54% to 44% in her favor, but that still would mean fewer women voted for her than for Joe Biden in 2020.
Zelenskyy congratulates Trump, hails 'peace through strength'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Trump and expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine.
"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said.
"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs."
"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."
However, Zelenskyy added: "We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also congratulated Trump on his election win.
"His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong," Rutte said on social media.
"I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."
Ukraine applied for NATO membership in 2022, and the alliance has repeatedly pledged support for Kyiv against the Russian invasion.
Trump, however, has spoken against providing military aid to Ukraine and has more forcefully than other US presidentscalled on NATO partners to pay more into the military alliance.
World leaders begin to congratulate Trump
World leaders have begun sending their congratulations to Trump for winning the US presidential election.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump's win as "history's greatest comeback."
He said it marked "a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also offered her sincere congratulations to Trump.
Hungary's Viktor Orban congratulated Trump on "the biggest comeback in US political history."
"A much needed victory for the world!" he said on social media.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Trump and said he was "ready to work together as we did for four years."