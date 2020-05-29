Donald Trump: Twitter hides tweet for 'gloryfiying violence'

The post, referring to the unrest in Minneapolis, can now only be viewed if users click past a disclaimer. It's the latest in a growing row between the White House and the social media giant.
Twitter hid and attached a disclaimer to a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of "glorifying violence."
"...These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump wrote, in reference to protests and unrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Trump’s tweet can now only be read after clicking on a notice which says "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."
