 Donald Trump to nominate Heather Nauert as US ambassador to UN | News | DW | 07.12.2018

News

Donald Trump to nominate Heather Nauert as US ambassador to UN

The former reporter spent the last year and a half as the spokesperson for the US State Department. If confirmed, she would replace the outgoing Nikki Haley, who said she would leave the position at the end of the year.

USA Heather Nauert (picture alliance/AA/Y. Ozturk )

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert is expected to be President Donald Trump's nominee for the United States ambassador to the United Nations, according to media reports. Trump is expected to announce the nomination on Friday.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Nauert, 48, would replace outgoing ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down from the post at the end of 2018.

Read more: Opinion: Nikki Haley, Donald Trump's global enabler, was no moderate

Trump told reporters in November that Nauert, who does not have any prior political or policy-making experience, was "under very serious consideration" for the position. 

 "She's excellent, she's been with us a long time, she's been a supporter for a long time," he said at the time.

Trump is reportedly weighing other staff changes before the end of the year, including replacing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. 

Nauert joined the State Department in April 2017 after spending more than 20 years as a journalist for ABC and Fox News. She worked under two secretaries of state, Rex Tillerson and current boss Mike Pompeo, and was designated acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs from March to October 2018.

Haley has been the US ambassador to the UN for the entirety of Trump's presidency. During her tenure, the US has pulled out of the UN Human Rights Council and has cut funding for the UN's refugee agency.

  • Nikki Haley, the governor of South Carolina, and her husband Michael Haley at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, in Amritsar, India.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Daughter of immigrants

    Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Randhawa to an immigrant family from India. She studied accounting at Clemson University and continued working at her family's clothing business, where she helped as a teenager. She is married to Michael Haley, an officer in the National Guard.

  • South Carolina governor Nikki Haley celebrates after winning re-election on November 4, 2014.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Breaking the glass ceiling

    In 2011, Haley took over as the governor of South Carolina after having served three terms in the state House of Representatives. Haley was the first woman and the first member of an ethnic minority group to be elected as the governor of the state.

  • A file photo dated 20 June 2015 shows the Confederate flag at the South Carolina State House Building in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Confederate flag

    During her second term as governor, Haley shot to prominence when she led an effort to remove the Confederate flag from the state Capitol grounds. She had earlier dismissed calls to remove it but changed her mind after a 2015 massacre at a black church in Charleston.

  • Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio waves to the crowd during a campaign event with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Trump critic

    Often referred to as a moderate Republican, Haley was one of the harshest critics of US President Donald Trump during his bid for the White House. She criticized Trump for not speaking out against white supremacists, his stance on immigration and his demeanor. She supported Senator Marco Rubio of Florida during the Republican primaries.

  • US Vice President Mike Pence swears in Nikki Haley as the US Ambassador to the United Nations on January 25, 2017.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Olive branch

    When Trump named her as his to become ambassador to the United Nations, it came as a surprise to many. The two had sparred bitterly in the run up to the presidential election. Some saw it as an olive branch from Trump.

  • US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley points at her handwritten notes for US President Donald Trump as he chairs a UN Security Council meeting on September 26, 2018.

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Outspoken envoy

    Haley was outspoken and forceful during her brief stint at the UN. She joined her boss in calling out Iran and North Korea on numerous occasions. Under her tenure, the US pulled out of UNESCO and the Human Rights Council. But she did not agree with Trump on some issues, including Russia sanctions and the significance of the world body itself.

  • Nikki Haley greeting Donald Trump at the White House

    Nikki Haley: From Trump critic to Trump envoy

    Future Republican presidential candidate?

    Haley, a rising star in the Republican Party, is often mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2020 presidential elections. But she has said she would not be running for the top job in 2020, when Trump plans to run for a second term.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


dv/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

