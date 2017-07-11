Donald Trump to leave hospital after coronavirus treatment, says: "Don't be afraid of COVID"

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to be discharged from hospital after being admitted last week for COVID-19. Trump is currently being treated in the Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland, near Washington D.C.

The president tweeted: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!''

The virus has so far killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Reuters news agency quoted Trump's medical team as saying that the president had met or exceeded all discharge criteria. Doctors also said that Trump will get fifth dose of Remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday. He hasn't had fever for 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, they added.

Trump's condition improved overnight from Sunday night to Monday morning, according to doctors.

Giving an update on Trump's health, Dr Sean Conley, the president's physician, said that he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet" but they "agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly,

his clinical status support the president's safe return home, where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care."

Doctors treating Trump was unsure when he'll no longer be contagious for the virus or when he'd be able to travel again. Trump is being treated with a steroid, dexmethasone, which is normally used only in the most severe cases.

Mandatory quarantine

It is now unclear for how long Trump will continue to quarantine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms can be contagious for at least 10 days and should remain in isolation.

Questions remain concerning the actual timeline of Trump's positive test result and when he first showed symptoms.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows previously defended a controversial decision for the president to leave his hospital suite on Sunday to drive by supporters outside the medical facility. Dr James Phillips, a medic at the facility, described the move as "insanity."

Trump's expected White House return raises questions about how the administration was going to protect other officials from the virus. It is unclear how many people at the White House have already been infected with the disease.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday morning she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was entering quarantine.

With less than a month to go until election day, Trump is eager to keep campaigning and stay in the public eye. Monday also saw a return to regular Twitter use for the president.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday.

