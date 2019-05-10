 Donald Trump to impose tariffs on remaining imports from China | News | DW | 11.05.2019

News

Donald Trump to impose tariffs on remaining imports from China

The US president has declared new tariffs on further billions of Chinese goods, less than a day after ramping up duties on a range of imports. China and the US had been holding talks to avoid a trade dispute escalation.

Goods from China entering the US at the port of Tacoma (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Warren)

US President Donald Trump began the process of ramping up tariffs on almost all of China's remaining imports after trade talks between the two countries ended on Friday.

The move came less than a day after Washington hit Chinese imports to the US worth about $200 billion (€178 billion) annually. The new increase applies to an even greater value of goods — estimated to be about $300 billion. 

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement that Trump had "ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China."

Chinese and US representatives met in Washington over two days, ending on Friday, with plans for further talks to be held in China. 

Trump tweeted that there was "no need to rush" to get a deal on Friday. He added that the tariffs "may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations."

Read more: Trump's China tariffs are about more than just trade

According to the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, this week's talks did not break down. "Both sides think that the talks are constructive and will continue consultations. The two sides agree to meet again in Beijing in the future," Hu said.

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


A range of consumer products — including cell phones, computers, clothing and toys — were hit by the tariff rate increases from 10% to 25% on Friday. Auto parts were also included.

US authorities have said the tariff rate will not apply to goods that have already left China's ports. Shipping goods from China to the US takes between three and four weeks, so the caveat gives the negotiators extra time to overcome the crisis.

Trump announced the initial set of tariff hikes on Sunday, expressing frustration with the pace of the talks.

Chinese officials responded by vowing that they would take the "necessary countermeasures."

New ways to retaliate

Beijing has already imposed tariffs on some $110 billion worth of US goods exported to China in response to duties Washington imposed on its products last year. However, the total annual value of US goods exported to China is $120.3 billion — meaning China doesn't have much scope to use tariffs to hit back.

Read more: Opinion: Xi Jinping is taking China down a dangerous path

Instead, it may look at other ways to penalize US companies that have dealings within its territory.

Tension between the US and China has heightened after the White House accused Beijing of watering down commitments to trade reform.

China had wanted to delete commitments that Chinese laws would be changed to enact new policies on a range of issues, including the protection of intellectual property.

rc/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

China: A loan shark or the good Samaritan?

Beijing has been accused of strong-arming poor countries through predatory lending as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. A new analysis seeks to debunk claims surrounding China's "debt-trap diplomacy." (09.05.2019)  

China warns US after warships sail in disputed South China Sea

China told two US warships to turn back after they sailed near disputed islands without permission. The busy waterway is the latest flashpoint as relations between the world's biggest economies continue to strain. (06.05.2019)  

Opinion: Xi Jinping is taking China down a dangerous path

As the world focuses on developments in China's coastal regions, the one-party state is flexing its totalitarian muscle in the northwest of the country. We should not look the other way, says Alexander Görlach. (20.02.2019)  

US imposes increased tariffs on Chinese goods, despite talks

Washington has increased tariffs on Chinese imports as trade talks broke up without an apparent agreement. Trump said there was "no need to rush" a deal. China signaled it would take countermeasures. (10.05.2019)  

Trump's China tariffs are about more than just trade

The US president has expanded tariffs against China, putting a trade deal in doubt. Is this an effort to gain more leverage in a potential final lap of trade talks or a reflection of genuine lack of progress? (10.05.2019)  

US plans tariff hike over China's alleged trade backtracking

The United States is preparing to impose a higher tariff rate on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. The country's top trade negotiator and treasury secretary have shed more light on the surprise move. (07.05.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

