 Donald Trump threatens ′official end of Iran′ | News | DW | 19.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran'

In a provocative tweet, the US president described retaliation that would mark "the official end of Iran." Iran has remained defiant, saying "genocidal taunts" would not be enough to destroy the country.

US aircraft carrier

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," said Trump. "Never threaten the United States again!"

The tweet appeared to be one of Trump's most overt threats against Iran since taking office. Over the past month, the US has taken an increasingly aggressive position towards Tehran.

Washington last week deployed an aircraft carrier, bombers, an assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to the Persian Gulf to combat what it describes as Iranian "threats," prompting concerns of a military encounter.

Read more: Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy

Iran downplays threat

Iran responded on Monday with defiance. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a tweet that Trump would fail to destroy the country, just as Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan had in the past.

In another tweet, Zarif said what he called the "B Team" — a group of anti-Iran hard-liners that includes US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman — was empowering the very military-industrial complex that Trump claims to oppose.

Tehran has also downplayed the threat of open conflict with the US, with Zarif saying Saturday that Tehran was not seeking armed escalation with US or its regional allies.

"We are certain," Zarif said. "There will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region."

However, a commander of Iran's elite paramilitary organization, the Revolutionary Guard, offered a different message on Sunday.

US soldiers would be "easy to defeat," said Commander Hossein Salami in a statement.

Read more: US policy spreads gloom in Iran

Watch video 26:06

Iran crisis: Deal or war? | Quadriga

Rising tensions

On Sunday, Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia announced plans for emergency summits with Gulf and Arab League members to discuss "aggressions and their consequences."

Saudi officials have accused Iran of undermining regional security, saying it could be behind recent attacks on cargo ships in the Persian Gulf.

"We want peace and stability in the region, but we won't stand with our hands bound," said Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday.

The US has sought to isolate Iran internationally by pressuring allies to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and sanction the regime.

Read more: Saudi Arabia and the nuclear temptation

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:05

Germany: 'No one wants war with Iran'

ls, tj/ng (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy

Washington ratcheting up pressure on Iran has some observers worried a war could break out between the two nations. But for others, it simply shows President Donald Trump's contradictory approach to foreign policy. (17.05.2019)  

Saudi Arabia will defend itself 'with all force' but doesn't want war

Saudi Arabia has vowed to try and prevent a Middle East war, but if conflict breaks out it will defend itself "with all force and determination." This comes amid a recent spike in tensions with regional rival Iran. (19.05.2019)  

US deploys carrier group in 'message' to Iran

The White House said that sending its aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East was 'clear and unmistakable' message to Tehran that the US was prepared to defend its interests. (06.05.2019)  

US deploys amphibious assault ship and Patriot battery to Middle East

The US is beefing up its forces in the Middle East to counter what it calls military threats from Tehran. US officials are claiming that Iran is moving short-range ballistic missiles onto small boats. (11.05.2019)  

What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (06.04.2019)  

US policy spreads gloom in Iran

American sanctions are supposed to paralyze Iran's economy and put pressure on the government. But their far-reaching effects are blocking societal progress and leading to greater oppression. (30.12.2018)  

Saudi Arabia and the nuclear temptation

Will the US soon supply Saudi Arabia with civilian nuclear technology? If the kingdom possessed it, it could destabilize the entire region, to the concern of countries such as Israel. (25.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: 'No one wants war with Iran'  

Iran crisis: Deal or war? | Quadriga  

Related content

USA Donald Trump in Washington

Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy 17.05.2019

Washington ratcheting up pressure on Iran has some observers worried a war could break out between the two nations. But for others, it simply shows President Donald Trump's contradictory approach to foreign policy.

Symbolbild US-Truppen im Irak und Syrien

Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate 16.05.2019

The United States claims militia with ties to Iran are planning attacks against its personnel in Iraq. Whether true or not, tensions between Iran and the US are putting Iraq in a tough position.

Begleitschiffe des Flugzeugträger USS Abraham Lincoln im Sueskanal vor der Küste von Ägypten

Pompeo in Russia: US does not want 'war with Iran' 14.05.2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is not seeking conflict in Iran, after high-level talks in Russia. Meeting with President Vladimir Putin and top officials, he also discussed ways to mend US-Russia ties.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  