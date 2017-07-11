Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19 — live updates

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Trump becomes the highest-profile world leader to contract the virus

World leaders have sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery

The news comes just 1 month away from US elections

08:24 The Kremlin wished President Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19. "Of course, we wish President Trump a swift recovery," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He added that President Vladimir Putin plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but that the Kremlin will make an announcement when this happens.

08:18 First Lady Melania Trump has said in a tweet that she and the president "are feeling good." "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will get through this together," she added.

08:10 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted: "Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."

08:01 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wished the Trumps speedy recovery.

07:55 UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick wished the Trumps speedy recovery. "We know what it's like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID, and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon," he said. "In the US they've got a very clear protocol haven't they, with the vice president, should that be necessary."

07:45 After the Trumps said they had contracted the virus, France's government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said: "This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown skepticism. I wish him a swift recovery."

07:38 The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, wished President Trump and his wife Melania speedy recovery.

07:30 US Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter that he and his wife Karen were sending "love and prayers to our dear friends," before adding: "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery."

07:15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to tweet his support, wishing the president and first lady "a quick recovery."

07:00 US President Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19 after a senior aide was found to have the virus. The diagnosis has thrown Trump's reelection campaign into turmoil, a month before the US votes. Welcome to DW's rolling coverage as the story develops.

