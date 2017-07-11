Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19 — live updates

US President Donald Trump and the first lady have contracted COVID-19, just a month before the presidential election. The news reverberated through world media and financial markets. Follow DW for the latest.
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)
07:45 After the Trumps said they had contracted the virus, France's government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said: "This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown skepticism. I wish him a swift recovery."
07:38 The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, wished President Trump and his wife Melania speedy recovery.
07:30 US Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter that he and his wife Karen were sending "love and prayers to our dear friends," before adding: "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery."
07:15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to tweet his support, wishing the president and first lady "a quick recovery."
07:00 US President Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19 after a senior aide was found to have the virus. The diagnosis has thrown Trump's reelection campaign into turmoil, a month before the US votes. Welcome to DW's rolling coverage as the story develops.
sri/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)