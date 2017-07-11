Donald Trump tested for coronavirus after top aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has been tested for the coronavirus after one of his closest aides was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19, the US president said on Thursday night.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. The US President and his wife Melania Trump are now awaiting the results of their own tests.

"Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know,'' Trump said during a call-in interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity. "I just went for a test and we'll see what happens."

Hicks spent a substantial amount of time in close proximity with Trump this week, including traveling with him to a campaign rally on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an administration official.

Hicks, who serves as a counselor to Trump, is the most senior White House official to so far test positive for COVID-19.

The virus has killed over 200,000 people in the United States, making it the world's highest death toll. Trump has been criticized for his response to the pandemic, including playing down the threat and refusing to abide by public health guidelines — including wearing masks.

More to follow...

