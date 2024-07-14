Donald Trump tells Americans to 'stand united' after attack

07/14/2024 July 14, 2024 Trump urges Americans to 'stand united,' prays for recovery of those wounded

Former US President Donald Trump thanked everyone for their "thoughts and prayers" on Saturday, when he was the target of what the FBI called an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

"It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social messaging platform, urging fellow Americans to unite in "not allowing Evil to Win."

He also sent his love to the other victims and their families. "We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," he said.

Trump also said he was looking forward to speaking from Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention will be held this week and where he is set to be officially nominated as the party's candidate for the November presidential election.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump said.

It is his second post since he was shot and injured at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.