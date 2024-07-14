Donald Trump tells Americans to 'stand united' after attack

Donald Trump tells Americans to 'stand united' after attackPublished July 14, 2024last updated July 14, 2024
What you need to know
Former US President Trump was whisked off stage by security service agents after gunshots were heard at a rally in Pennsylvania.
His team quickly confirmed he was doing fine. Shortly after, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that his ear was grazed by a bullet.
The FBI has taken over from the US Secret Service to investigate the case.
You can read the full story on the apparent shooting and immediate aftermath here. Further reactions will follow here.
Trump urges Americans to 'stand united,' prays for recovery of those wounded
Former US President Donald Trump thanked everyone for their "thoughts and prayers" on Saturday, when he was the target of what the FBI called an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
"It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social messaging platform, urging fellow Americans to unite in "not allowing Evil to Win."
He also sent his love to the other victims and their families. "We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," he said.
Trump also said he was looking forward to speaking from Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention will be held this week and where he is set to be officially nominated as the party's candidate for the November presidential election.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump said.
It is his second post since he was shot and injured at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Russia blames Biden administration for creating atmosphere for attack on Trump
The Kremlin said it did not believe the US President Joe Biden's administration was responsible for Saturday's assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but that it had created an atmosphere that provoked the attack.
"We do not believe that the attempt to eliminate and assassinate Trump was organized by the current authorities," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "But the atmosphere around candidate Trump ... provoked what America is confronting today."
"After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena ... it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger," Peskov said.
He also said that the Kremlin strongly condemns any violence in the context of politics, and that there were no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to call Trump in light of the incident.
Germany's Steinmeier condemns attack, sends condolences to victim's family
Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has condemned the apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump and expressed deep sympathy with the family of a man killed in the shooting at a campaign rally.
"I condemn the attack on the 45th US president, Donald J. Trump," he said in a press statement.
"Violence must not have any place in our democracy — not in America, not here," Steinmeier said.
The president called on everyone to refrain from the use of violence for political ends and to ensure that hate and incitement did not form part of election campaigns and debates.
"Democracy can take sharp controversies, but violence destroys democracy," he said, going on to wish Trump and those injured in the shooting a speedy recovery while sending "deepest condolences" to the family of the rally spectator who died.
NATO chief Stoltenberg 'shocked' at Trump rally shooting
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, who suffered injuries to his ear in the attack at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
"I am shocked by the attempted assassination on former President Trump. I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected," Stoltenberg said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
"I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values," he went on.
During his presidency from 2017 to 2020 and beyond,Trump has often made remarks that seem to undermine the ongoing validity of the Western military alliance.
Above all, he has criticized many member states for allegedly contributing too little to NATO, thus overburdening the US.
Polish President Duda calls apparent assassination attempt 'a shocking moment'
Polish President Andrzej Duda has called the apparent attempt to kill Donald Trump "a shocking moment not just for America but for the whole free and democratic world."
"Together with your loved ones and all the people of good will, I thank God for saving your life," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I wish you a speedy recovery and hope that the sustained injuries are not serious and that you will fully recover soon," he continued.
Conservative Duda visited Trump in New York in April, with both men stressing their close friendship with one another.
The visit drew considerable criticism in Poland, where many fear that a renewed Trump presidency could lead to reduced US support for Ukraine as it fights against an ongoing Russian invasion, thus endangering the security not just of Poland itself but of all of Europe.
Duda himself has strongly condemned the Russian invasion, though he in February provoked some consternation over remarks suggesting that Crimea might have to remain under Russian rule. The Crimean Peninsula, a Ukrainian region, was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Baerbock says Trump attack marks 'dark hours' for US democracy
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was deeply shocked by the news of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, which signals "dark hours" for American democracy.
"Violence must never become a means of political conflict, for any reason whatsoever," the minister wrote wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"In democracies, elections are decided by ballot papers and not by weapons. In these dark hours for American democracy, my thoughts are with the victims of the attack. I wish Donald Trump and the other injured people a speedy recovery," Baerbock added.
Xi 'expressed condolences' to Trump after shooting, Chinese Foreign Ministry says
China's President Xi Jinping "expressed sympathy" to Donald Trump after the shooting incident at his election rally in Pennsylvania, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
"President Xi Jinping has expressed his condolences to former President Trump," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said it is following the situation surrounding the shooting incident.
German Chancellor Scholz calls attack 'despicable'
Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that violent incidents like the one in Pennsylvania are a threat to democracy and gave his wishes to Donald Trump for a speedy recovery.
"The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack," he wrote, adding: "Such acts of violence threaten democracy."
Italy's Meloni, France's Macron condemn political violence after shooting
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed "solidarity" with Donald Trump after the former US president was wounded in what the FBI is calling an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the right-wing politician voiced "the hope that the coming months of electoral campaigning see dialogue and responsibility take the upper hand against hatred and violence."
President Emmanuel Macron of France called the shooting incident "a tragedy for our democracies," and said his "thoughts are with President Donald Trump."
"France shares the shock and indignation of the American people," he wrote on X.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is 'appalled' by the shooting at Trump’s rally
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is "appalled" by the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.
In a post on X he wrote, "I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania."
"Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail." he added.
Zelenskyy also offered his condolence for the attendees at the rally who died in the shooting.
"I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee. I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this," he said.
EU's von der Leyen condemns shooting at Trump rally
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said she is "deeply shocked" by the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally and wished former US President Donald Trump "a speedy recovery" from the injury he received.
Writing on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, von der Leyen also gave her "condolences to the family of the innocent victim" who died in the shooting.
"Political violence has no place in a democracy," she wrote.
FBI identifies suspected shooter as 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
The FBI has named a 20-year-old man from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in what the agency calls an assassination attempt on the former president.
The suspect was named as Thomas Matthew C., whose full name is not given by DW, as it adheres to the German press codex, which protects the personal rights of suspects.
The shooter was reportedly killed by Secret Service agents after he fired several shots, wounding former President Donald Trump, killing an attendee at the rally and critically wounding two other people.
The agency said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Germany's top envoy to the US condemns 'terrible shooting'
German Ambassador to the US Andreas Michaelis took to social media to condemn the attack at Donald Trump in Pennsylvania rally.
"Shocking scenes at former President Trump’s rally. Terrible shooting. Our thoughts are with the victims. We are relieved that former President Trump does not seem to be seriously injured. There is no place for political violence," Michaelis wrote on X.
UN chief Guterres condemns apparent assassination attempt on Trump
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "unequivocally" condemned the shooting in Pennsylvania in which former US President Donald Trump was wounded.
"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Trump seen disembarking his plane following shooting
A video posted online by Donald Trump's deputy communications director shows the former US president leaving his plane without help, dressed in a navy-blue suit and white shirt without a tie.
The footage does not show his injured right ear.
The New York Times reported that he was in New Jersey, where he will spend the night.