Donald Trump talks India-US trade in Delhi

President Donald Trump was welcomed to the Indian capital with an exuberant ceremony at the Bhavan Presidential Palace. The US delegation will seek to make progress on a trade talks on Trump's last day in India.
US President Donald Trump took part in a lavish celebration in his honor in New Delhi on Tuesday, as part of a two-day state visit to India.
Hundreds of military officials, marching with swords and other weapons, took part in the event at Bhavan Presidential Palace. Trump was welcomed with cannon fire, which was followed by an official greeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ceremony kicked off a busy day for Trump in the Indian capital, where he was scheduled to give a joint statement with Modi, meet with business leaders and embassy officials, as well as visit the memorial to independence leader Mohandas Gandhi.Read more: Donald Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions
Trump and Modi are expected to hold talks on trade, as Washington is currently pursuing a trade deal with India.
The US delegation will hope to iron out differences over farm goods, medical devices, digital trade and proposed new tariffs.
Trump's two-day trip to India has received wide coverage, where over 50% see the US President favorably, according to a Pew Research poll.
In his speech on Monday in the western state of Gujarat, where more than 100,000 people were gathered, Trump praised India's rise as a stable and prosperous democracy as one of the achievements of the century.
"You have done it as a tolerant country. And you have done it as a great, free country," the US president said.
jcg/rg (Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US leader sang the praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally attended by more than 100,000 in India. He arrived amid continued protests in the capital, and rose eyebrows trying to say a cricketer's name. (24.02.2020)
The famous tombs at the Taj Mahal are being given a special clay pack treatment in honor of Donald Trump's visit. The Yamuna river behind the Taj Mahal has also received 17 million liters of water. (24.02.2020)
Donald Trump's plans to build a wall along the Mexican border are well known in India. Ahead of the US President's visit to India, Ahmedabad's authorities are now rushing to erect a wall — allegedly to hide a slum. (14.02.2020)