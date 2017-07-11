 Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill, averts government shutdown | News | DW | 28.12.2020

News

Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill, averts government shutdown

US President Donald Trump has signed the pandemic relief and government-funding measure, averting government shutdown.

US President Donald Trump at the White House

US President Donald Trump at the White House

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a massive $2.3 trillion (€1.88 trillion) pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night.

The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Trump had earlier called the bill a "disgrace," demanding that various spending provisions, including some foreign aid, be ripped from the budget. He had also insisted that the direct stimulus payments to households be increased from the $600 in the bill to $2,000.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

More to come ...

