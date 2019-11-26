 Donald Trump signs bill supporting Hong Kong protesters into law | News | DW | 28.11.2019

News

Donald Trump signs bill supporting Hong Kong protesters into law

The new legislation requires the State Department to ensure that Hong Kong retains sufficient autonomy to enjoy favorable US trading terms that have helped the city to maintain its position as a major financial hub.

US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi, in Osaka, Japan in this file image from June

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a congressional bill backing Hong Kong protesters into law despite objections from China.

The legislation, which was unanimously approved by the US Senate, requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong's autonomy is not compromised. It also allows the US to impose sanctions on Hong Kong.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

US Congress also passed a second bill — which President Trump also signed — that banned the export of crowd-control munitions, such as teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns, to the Hong Kong security forces.

Trump, who is seeking a deal with Beijing to end a trade dispute, was reluctant to sign the bill. The president is eager to strike a new trade deal with China ahead of his 2020 re-election bid.

"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all," Trump said in statement.

  • Protester supplies inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    The store room

    Protesters stand in a supply room at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the last campus to hold out in a week of violent protests in Hong Kong. As the number of protesters dwindled to around 100 on Tuesday, demonstrators said food and other supplies were running low.

  • A riot police office fires tear gas at anti-government protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Security forces

    A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters. In a dramatic moment, officers fired tear gas at protesters as they escaped down a rope descending from a footbridge.

  • Hong Kong anti-government protester carries a flaming molotov cocktail during protests.

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Protester violence

    A protester holds a burning molotov cocktail during protests. Protesters assaulted police trying to enter the campus with the homemade explosives as well as arrows and bricks.

  • A Hong Kong anti-government protester sporting a face mask

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Masked crusader

    A demonstrator sports a face-concealing mask. On Monday, the Hong Kong High Court ruled that the mask ban enacted over a month ago was unconstitutional. On Tuesday, a Chinese state media outlet condemned the decision to veto the ban and said that only China has the authority to rule on constitutional matters in Hong Kong.

  • A Hong Kong anti-government protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    The not-so-great escape

    A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel. Around a dozen protesters tried to escape the university protests through the sewage system, but we're forced to turn back.

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about Hong Kong at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    A word from abroad

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was "gravely concerned" about recent developments in Hong Kong. He stressed that the US believes the government in Hong Kong is responsible for restoring peace.

  • Young people exit through a security control point set up at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Stranded on campus

    Young people go through a security control point set up at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday morning. A group of parents and pastors called for police to let the students leave. They claimed that many were peaceful protesters who were stuck in campus for fear of being arrested for rioting.

  • Emergency service workers remove a man from the campus

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Hundreds injured

    Emergency service workers remove a man from the campus. More than 200 people have been injured in two days of violent clashes

    Author: Kristie Pladson


China's warning

China urged Trump last week to veto the two bills, renewing a threat to take unspecified retaliatory steps if the bills were signed into law.

Read more: Hong Kong: China slams US bill backing protesters

"This bill sends the wrong signal to those violent criminals and its substance seeks to throw Hong Kong into chaos or even to destroy Hong Kong outright,'' Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on November 21 during a visit from US Defense Secretary William Cohen.

"If the US continues to make the wrong moves, China will be taking strong countermeasures for sure," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Hong Kong's turmoil nears six months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests triggered by a now-shelved bill that would have allowed extraditions to China.

Read more: Hong Kong leader defiant after pro-democracy election gains

The protests broadened into a movement calling for democratic reforms, and has been driven by concerns that China is encroaching on freedoms in Hong Kong that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

Watch video 00:46

China suggests plan to phase out trade war with US

shs/se (Reuters, AP, AFP)

