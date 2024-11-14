Donald Trump selects RFK Jr. to lead top US health agency

Donald Trump has chosen conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy dropped a presidential bid for a role in Trump's Cabinet.

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated longtime conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is popularly known as RFK Jr., to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy ran as an independent in this year's election. He dropped out in August and endorsed Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican's administration.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he was "thrilled" to nominate Kennedy.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to public health," the president-elect wrote in announcing the selection.

