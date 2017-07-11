 Donald Trump refuses to attend virtual debate | News | DW | 08.10.2020

News

Donald Trump refuses to attend virtual debate

The US President, currently infected with COVID-19, has refused to attend a virtual presidential debate with Joe Biden. His campaign instead suggested that he may attend a rally.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a suggestion to hold the next presidential debate virtually, despite his ongoing fight with the highly infectious COVID-19.

The Commission on Presidential Debates earlier announced that it would change the format of the debate to an online virtual one, in light of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business News, adding that it was "not acceptable to us."

He accused the commission, which is nonpartisan, of acting to "protect" Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Trump's position means that the debate may well be canceled for safety concerns, although Biden's campaign said he was nonetheless looking forward to "speaking directly to the American people."

The debate had originally been scheduled to take place in Miami in a week's time.

Read more: Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash in chaotic first debate

Watch video 02:33

No winners in US presidential debate

Rally instead

Trump's campaign said that Trump would instead hold a supporter rally.

"We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead," it said in a statement. It claimed that Trump "will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate." 

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week, and was hospitalized for three days. His doctors claim that he is no longer showing symptoms, however he appeared to have labored breathing in public appearances.

He is likely still contagious, with patients warned to self-isolate for at least 10 days after testing positive.      

In 1960, the third of four presidential debates was held remotely, with candidates Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy on opposite coasts.

The previous Trump-Biden debate was almost universally declared a disaster, with constant interruptions and few clear messages to draw.

Senior Republican figure Herman Cain died from COVID-19 after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Many of those in Trump's inner circle have been infected with the coronavirus after a White House function. 

Read more: White House COVID-19 outbreak widens, as cases mount

  • Former White House staffer Hope Hicks, the first person to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the president confirmed his infection.

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Adviser Hope Hicks

    A former White House staffer, Hope Hicks had returned recently to help Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden. She was the first person in his surroundings to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the president confirmed his infection.

  • US first lady Melania Trump getting on a plane

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    First lady Melania Trump

    Given her proximity to Trump, it was no surprise that first lady of the US also tested positive for coronavirus following Trump's infection. She received medical assistance at the White House and did not require hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

  • Nicholas Luna, assistant to the US president, walks down the White House lawn

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Personal assistant Nicholas Luna

    Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Trump did. As personal assistant, his job is to accompany Trump day and night. His job puts him in as close proximity to the president as the first lady.

  • Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Campaign manager Bill Stepien

    Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the president did. His diagnosis dealt a blow to a campaign he had just recently begun to head, after the departure of embattled former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel giving a speech at the 2020 National Convention

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

    Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus soon after the president and went into quarantine at her home in Michigan. Like Bill Stepien, she plays a key role in Trump's campaign and was in close contact with him in recent weeks.

  • Adviser Kellyanne Conway at the White House

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Adviser Kellyanne Conway

    Adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the virus on the same day as Trump. Although she officially left the White House weeks earlier — citing the need to spend more time with her family — she attended Trump's White House ceremony to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

  • Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he would check himself into a hospital because of a COVID-19 infection the day after Trump's positive test. Christie had attended an event at the White House for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen without a mask and not socially distancing.

  • Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Republican Senator Ron Johnson

    Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he tested positive for COVID one day after Trump's positive test. A close ally of the president, Johnson was also at the event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

  • Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Republican Senator Thom Tillis

    North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he tested positive for coronavirus a day after the president did. He, too, had attended the White House event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis, who is facing reelection this year, is a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hours before her diagnosis

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

    White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the president's positive test. She indicated that she experienced no symptoms and said she would quarantine while continuing to work from home. She gave her last appearance to reporters, without a mask, hours before her positive test results came back.

  • Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Republican Senator Mike Lee

    Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said he tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as Trump. He was also one of several people who attended the White House event for Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee. Tillis, a staunch Trump ally, is also a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

  • Stephen Miller (Patrick Semansky/AP Images/picture-alliance)

    Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected?

    Senior adviser Stephen Miller

    Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to Trump and one of his inner circle, announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19 four days after the president. In a statement, he said he'd been self-isolating and testing negative until that point. The White House said Miller is "doing well" and quarantining.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

