Donald Trump refuses to attend virtual debate, agrees to delay

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a suggestion to hold the next presidential debate virtually, despite his ongoing fight with the highly infectious COVID-19.

However, he later agreed to a delayed debate in person, while insisting that there still be three debates.

The Commission on Presidential Debates earlier announced that it would change the format of the debate on October 15 to an online virtual one, in light of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business News in response, adding that it was "not acceptable to us."

He accused the commission, which is nonpartisan, of acting to "protect" Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

However, he later agreed to delay the debate to October 22. His team also insisted that the third debate be pushed to October 29, just days before the November 3 election. More than 4 million Americans have already voted in the election, due to an expansion of early and mail-in voting prompted by the pandemic.

The debate had originally been scheduled to take place in Miami in a week's time.

Read more: Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash in chaotic first debate

Watch video 02:33 Share No winners in US presidential debate Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jFG9 No winners in US presidential debate

Rally instead

Trump's campaign earlier said that Trump would instead hold a supporter rally instead of attending a virtual rally.

"We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead," it said in a statement earlier. It claimed that Trump "will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate."

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week, and was hospitalized for three days. His doctors claim that he is no longer showing symptoms, however he appeared to have labored breathing in public appearances.

He is likely still contagious, with patients warned to self-isolate for at least 10 days after testing positive.

In 1960, the third of four presidential debates was held remotely, with candidates Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy on opposite coasts.

The previous Trump-Biden debate was almost universally declared a disaster, with constant interruptions and few clear messages to draw.

Senior Republican figure Herman Cain died from COVID-19 after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Many of those in Trump's inner circle have been infected with the coronavirus after a White House function.

Also on Thursday, officials announced that Vice President Mike Pence had tested negative after his Wednesday night debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Read more: White House COVID-19 outbreak widens, as cases mount

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Hope Hicks A former White House staffer, Hope Hicks had returned recently to help Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden. She was the first person in his surroundings to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the president confirmed his infection.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? First lady Melania Trump Given her proximity to Trump, it was no surprise that first lady of the US also tested positive for coronavirus following Trump's infection. She received medical assistance at the White House and did not require hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Personal assistant Nicholas Luna Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Trump did. As personal assistant, his job is to accompany Trump day and night. His job puts him in as close proximity to the president as the first lady.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Campaign manager Bill Stepien Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the president did. His diagnosis dealt a blow to a campaign he had just recently begun to head, after the departure of embattled former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus soon after the president and went into quarantine at her home in Michigan. Like Bill Stepien, she plays a key role in Trump's campaign and was in close contact with him in recent weeks.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Kellyanne Conway Adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the virus on the same day as Trump. Although she officially left the White House weeks earlier — citing the need to spend more time with her family — she attended Trump's White House ceremony to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he would check himself into a hospital because of a COVID-19 infection the day after Trump's positive test. Christie had attended an event at the White House for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen without a mask and not socially distancing.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he tested positive for COVID one day after Trump's positive test. A close ally of the president, Johnson was also at the event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Thom Tillis North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he tested positive for coronavirus a day after the president did. He, too, had attended the White House event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis, who is facing reelection this year, is a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the president's positive test. She indicated that she experienced no symptoms and said she would quarantine while continuing to work from home. She gave her last appearance to reporters, without a mask, hours before her positive test results came back.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Mike Lee Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said he tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as Trump. He was also one of several people who attended the White House event for Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee. Tillis, a staunch Trump ally, is also a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Senior adviser Stephen Miller Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to Trump and one of his inner circle, announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19 four days after the president. In a statement, he said he'd been self-isolating and testing negative until that point. The White House said Miller is "doing well" and quarantining. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AP, dpa)