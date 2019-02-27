Donald Trump praises 'great' talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

US President Donald Trump said he had a "very good dialogue" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they kicked off their second summit in Vietnam on Wednesday.

"A lot of things are going to be solved I hope," Trump said at a dinner with Kim. "I think it will lead to a wonderful, really a wonderful situation long-term."

Kim said that his country had been "misunderstood" and viewed with "distrust."

"There have been efforts, whether out of hostility or not, to block the path that we intend to take," he said.

"But we have overcome all these and walked toward each other again and we've now reached Hanoi after 261 days," referring to their first meeting in Singapore. "I am confident that we can achieve great results that everyone welcomes."

The two leaders are expected to hold a "joint agreement signing ceremony" on Thursday, according to a White House itinerary. The details of these agreements are not yet known.

North Korea's 'awesome' potential

Ahead of talks, Trump expressed his belief that there was "awesome" potential and a "great opportunity" for North Korea if it committed to denuclearization.

"Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"The potential is awesome, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un," Trump continued, adding that "we will know very soon."

Trump is traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Kim brought Kim Yong Chol, his chief interlocutor with the US, and North Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit A Mercedes for Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un traveled from Pyongyang and across China in his armored train, but then disembarked at the Vietnamese border and boarded a limo provided by the Vietnamese government. He arrived to Hanoi few hours ahead of Donald Trump, who traveled by plane.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit 'Durty Donald' and 'Kim Jong Yum' The Durty Bird restaurant in Hanoi is selling Trump- and Kim-inspired burgers. The venue's co-owner and head chef, Colin Kelly, told the Guardian the "Durty Donald" was as "extravagant" as Trump, with double-beef and double-bacon topped with strands of yellow chicken and some Russian dressing. The "Kim Jong Yum" is made of smoked pork belly, wild boar, kimchi mayonnaise and crispy fried kimchi.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit 'Rock It, Man' If a Trump or Kim burger doesn't take your fancy, perhaps a summit-inspired cocktail will. Here a bartender in Hanoi places the finishing touches on a "Rock It, Man" cocktail, inspired by Trump's tweet where he called Kim a "little rocket man" after North Korea carried out a ballistic missile test.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit Presidential hair Le Tuan Duong, the owner of the Tuan Duong Beauty Academy hair salon in Hanoi's Dong Da district, has been offering haircuts in the style of Kim and Trump. Those who choose the Kim look — the more popular of the two — get their hair molded and slicked back just like the North Korean leader, while those want a Trump hairdo have their hair dyed in the president's distinctive blond hue.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit Novelty T-shirts Other entrepreneurs are trying their luck with novelty T-shirts, a wise option for those who want a memento that will last — unlike a burger or a cocktail. There is a wide range to choose from and they can be found at lots of small road-side shops.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit A Trump-Kim Summit tour Young Pioneer Tours has put together a "Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit Tour." The company's media officer, Matt Kulesza, told DW the tour would follow the summit, and the company would be chatting with journalists and using their contacts to get the inside story of what’s happening at the meeting. It will also include visits to key historical sites in Vietnam. He said three people had signed up so far. Author: Louisa Wright



Little progress made

The president is trying to use economic incentives to convince North Korea to follow through on its denuclearization pledge.

But so far, Trump has made little progress in getting North Korea to agree to get rid of its weapons programs.

Read more: Stakes are high for US to show progress on North Korea

Trump said late last year that he and Kim "fell in love," and on the eve of his departure for the second summit, he said they had developed "a very, very good relationship."

South Korea lowers expectations

South Korea on Wednesday appeared to relax its expectations of the meeting between Trump and Kim, saying any progress made in Hanoi would be a positive development.

Government spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said it would be unfair to call the summit a failure if it fell short of making "big deals," saying "small deals" can be keys that open up bigger agreements later.

"A thousand-mile journey begins with the first step," he said.

law, ng/amp (AFP, AP, Reuters)

