Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon

Steve Banon received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, according to reports Wednesday in Reuters news agency and The New York Times.

Bannon, who was a key adviser in Trump's 2016 presidential run, was charged last year with a case over an effort to raise private funds to build the US-Mexico border wall, to which he pleaded not guilty.

White House officials had advised the outgoing president against granting clemency to Bannon, US media reported.

Trump and Bannon have lately rekindled their relationship as the president sought support for his unfounded claims of fraud in the November presidential election.

Trump leaves office on Wednesday, when Joe Biden, a Democrat, is sworn in as America's next president.

Spate of pardons

Bannon, 67, is the latest prominent political ally to receive presidential pardon. Previously, he pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about his conversation with a former Russian ambassador, and conservative lobbyist Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to the Congress during its probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump also pardoned rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, who were charged with federal weapons offenses, and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a 28-year prison term on corruption charges.

Sources claim that the outgoing president is not expected to pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was at the forefront of Trump's unsuccessful efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential vote.

Despite presidential pardon, Bannon can still be charged in New York's state court, where the clemency would not help him, Daniel R Alonso, a former prosecutor, told Reuters news agency.