Donald Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Jared Kushner's father

US President Donald Trump pardoned several more people on Wednesday amid a flurry of presidential pardons.

Former campaign manager Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner all received pardons.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Stone had been convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers. Trump's pardon comes after he commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence.

Trump issued pardons and sentence commutations for 23 other people on Wednesday. The president has now granted clemency for 49 people in the past two days.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.