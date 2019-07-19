 Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict | News | DW | 22.07.2019

News

Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict

The US president has said he "would love to be a mediator" for the frozen conflict between India and Pakistan. Trump has the potential to "bring the two countries together," said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An Indian paramilitary soldier on guard in Kashmir

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir conflict during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule, two of which have centered on the disputed Kashmir region. It remains a sore point for India-Pakistan relations.

Read more: India and Pakistan's troubled history

Map showing disputed territories in Kashmir conflict

But the Pakistani government said Trump's offer could mark a turning point for a political solution to the dispute.

"USA is most powerful country in world and it can play a very important role for peace in subcontinent," Khan said, according to a government tweet. "Over a billion people … are held hostage to Kashmir situation and I believe that Donald Trump can bring to two countries together."

Read more: Pakistan shows off military might after Kashmir dispute with India

New way forward

Relations between the US and Pakistan have soured over the past decade. They took a notable downturn when Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, authorized the assassination of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden without informing Islamabad of the operation.

Last year, Trump cut security assistance worth millions of dollars to Pakistan for what he said was the country's failure to combat terrorism.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars (€29 billion) in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more," Trump said in a tweet.

Pakistan is hoping to thaw relations and restart military cooperation with the US. According to the Pentagon, Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is to meet with US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, the country's US military officer later this month.

During Khan's visit, Trump also praised Pakistan for "progress" in peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Read more: 'Pakistan needs to tackle extremism for its own sake'

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Multicultural

    Kashmir has been well-known for its cultural and linguistic diversity. The Kashmir Valley has a Muslim majority. Hindus are predominant in Jammu while Ladakh is primarily Buddhist. But interminable violence has damaged the very fabric of society.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Saffron

    Kashmir is also famous for its saffron. India is the third largest exporter of saffron following Iran and Spain.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    'Switzerland of the East'

    Kashmir boasts some of the world's most beautiful flowering meadows and snow-capped peaks. Many people call it "The Switzerland of the East." Almost 1.1 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2014.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Snow-white Kashmir

    Kashmir wears pure white in winter. Many areas are perfect for winter sports but lack infrastructure. Islamist violence remains the biggest challenge.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Rivers

    The Himalayan part of Kashmir is the source of fresh water for more than 20 rivers, among which the Indus, Neelum and Ravi are the biggest. All these rivers flow from India into Pakistan.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Wood

    Kashmir is also famous for its wood, the Kashmir willow. Experts believe that it is the best wood for making a cricket bat. Kashmiri wood is also used for building boats.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Sufism

    Sufism, the mystical dimension of Islam, reached Kashmir in the 16th century. Sufi tradition is associated with religious harmony. Many of the saints held dear by Kashmiris were Sufi monks. Sufi singers such as Abida Parveen are popular to this day.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Kashmir on the silver screen

    Kashmir used to be the most popular location of the Indian film industry during the 1980s. It was a golden era for Kashmir. However, the valley has been witnessing violence on an almost daily basis ever since. Nowadays, only one or two films are shot on location in Kashmir every year.

  • default

    The real Kashmir

    Fighting in the clouds

    The Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan has been going on 1948, and experts see little hope of a solution in the foreseeable future. Both countries spend lots of resources on their half of the divided territory, with their respective armies squared off on what some view as the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen glacier (5,753m).

    Author: Onkar Singh Janoti / ac


ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Pakistan's new army chief Qamar Bajwa to lead a 'state within a state'

Pakistani PM Sharif has appointed General Qamar Bajwa as the country's new army chief. Bajwa will succeed Raheel Sharif, under whose tenure experts say the military dominated almost all spheres of government. (26.11.2016)  

India and Pakistan's troubled history

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors. (27.02.2019)  

Bilawal Bhutto: 'Pakistan needs to tackle extremism for its own sake'

In a DW interview at the Munich Security Conference Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistani politician and son of late PM Benazir Bhutto, urged more engagement between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute. (20.02.2019)  

Pakistan shows off military might after Kashmir dispute with India

A military parade to mark Republic Day included a display of the homemade JF-17 fighter jet. Tensions with India remain high over last month's suicide attack in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers. (23.03.2019)  

Imran Khan's US visit — Afghan peace to dominate talks with Donald Trump

Afghanistan peace is likely to be the key topic during talks between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Trump. But analysts warn Washington must not turn a blind eye to a crackdown on media and political plurality. (19.07.2019)  

US suspends 'security assistance' to Pakistan after Donald Trump calls it terrorist 'haven'

The US State Department has accused the Pakistani government of failing to target terror networks operating in the country. Even before the US suspended assistance, Islamabad had dismissed the need to rely on Washington. (05.01.2018)  

CIA releases trove of files seized in Osama bin Laden raid

The US has published some 470,000 files from Osama bin Laden's private computer, including a personal journal of the late al-Qaida chief. They also contain cartoons, viral videos, and documentaries on bin Laden. (02.11.2017)  

The real Kashmir

Poets call it one of the most beautiful places on earth. Analysts consider it to be one of the most dangerous areas in the world. But what is Kashmir in reality? (17.08.2015)  

Bildkombo Donald Trump und Imran Khan

Imran Khan's US visit — Afghan peace to dominate talks with Donald Trump 19.07.2019

Afghanistan peace is likely to be the key topic during talks between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Trump. But analysts warn Washington must not turn a blind eye to a crackdown on media and political plurality.

Pakistan Islamabad Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav: UN court orders Pakistan to review Indian 'spy' death sentence 17.07.2019

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Pakistan to review the death penalty for the former Indian navy commander. New Delhi had complained of an unfair trial and sought the ICJ's intervention.

Fluggesellschaft Airbus A310 308 der Pakistan International Airlines PIA

Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation 16.07.2019

Commercial and cargo flights can now fully access Pakistani airspace for the first time since a skirmish with India in February. The airspace closure had caused costly diversions of international flights.

