Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict

The US president has said he "would love to be a mediator" for the frozen conflict between India and Pakistan. Trump has the potential to "bring the two countries together," said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir conflict during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule, two of which have centered on the disputed Kashmir region. It remains a sore point for India-Pakistan relations.
But the Pakistani government said Trump's offer could mark a turning point for a political solution to the dispute.
"USA is most powerful country in world and it can play a very important role for peace in subcontinent," Khan said, according to a government tweet. "Over a billion people … are held hostage to Kashmir situation and I believe that Donald Trump can bring to two countries together."
New way forward
Relations between the US and Pakistan have soured over the past decade. They took a notable downturn when Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, authorized the assassination of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden without informing Islamabad of the operation.
Last year, Trump cut security assistance worth millions of dollars to Pakistan for what he said was the country's failure to combat terrorism.
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars (€29 billion) in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more," Trump said in a tweet.
Pakistan is hoping to thaw relations and restart military cooperation with the US. According to the Pentagon, Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is to meet with US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, the country's US military officer later this month.
During Khan's visit, Trump also praised Pakistan for "progress" in peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)
