Donald Trump nominates Scott Bessent for treasury secretary

The cabinet position has vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is nominating Scott Bessent to serve as his next treasury secretary.

The role is a key cabinet position with vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

"I am most pleased to nominate Scott Bessent to serve as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"Scott is widely respected as one of the World's foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists."

If confirmed by the Senate, Bessent would be the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary.

Who is Scott Bessent?

Bessent, a Wall Street financier who once worked for George Soros, was an early backer of Trump's 2024 reelection bid.

Whilst on the campagin trial, he told voters backing Trump would mean see a "new golden age with de-regulation, low-cost energy, low taxes".

He told Bloomberg in August that he joined Trump's campaign in order to help counter the mounting U.S. national debt, which would include slashing government programs and other spending.

"This election cycle is the last chance for the US to grow our way out of this mountain of debt without becoming a sort of European- style socialist democracy," he said at the time.

Scott Bessent started his own fund, Key Square Capital Management, in 2015 Image: Dominic Gwinn/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Shortly before the election in an interview with FOX News, Bessent also explained ensuring tax cuts brought in during Trump's first time in office do not expire as planned at the end of next year would be his top priority, if he ended up in the administration.

Before becoming a Trump donor and adviser, Bessent donated to various Democratic causes in the early 2000s, notably Al Gore's presidential run. He also worked for Geroge Soros, a major supporter of Democrats.

