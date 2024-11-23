Donald Trump nominates Scott Bessent for treasury secretary

The cabinet position has vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is nominating Scott Bessent to serve as his next treasury secretary.

The role is a key cabinet position with vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

"I am most pleased to nominate Scott Bessent to serve as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"Scott is widely respected as one of the World's foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists."

If confirmed by the Senate, Scott would be the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary.

More to follow...

zc/km (AP, AFP, Reuters)