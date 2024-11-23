  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
PoliticsUnited States of America

Donald Trump nominates Scott Bessent for treasury secretary

November 23, 2024

The cabinet position has vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nLIb
Scott Bessent looks straight aheads in front of a microphone
Scott Bessent was Geroge Soros' former money managerImage: Dominic Gwinn/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is nominating Scott Bessent to serve as his next treasury secretary.

The role is a key cabinet position with vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

"I am most pleased to nominate Scott Bessent to serve as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"Scott is widely respected as one of the World's foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists."

If confirmed by the Senate, Scott would be the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary.

More to follow...

zc/km (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pam Bondi at a Donald Trump rally

Trump taps Pam Bondi for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws

Trump taps Pam Bondi for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws

Former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his name for consideration after scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump subsequently nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
PoliticsNovember 22, 2024