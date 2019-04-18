Donald Trump meets with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey

Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about the social media giant's supposed bias against conservatives. Trump's latest complaints came after the company's shares surged 15 percent.
US President Donald Trump met with Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, reportedly badgering him on why he has lost so many followers on Twitter.
The meeting came after Trump criticized the platform for its supposed bias against conservatives and after its shares surged on earnings reports.
"Great meeting this afternoon at the White House with Jack from Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!" Trump tweeted after the meeting.
Dorsey replied: "Thank you for the time. Twitter is here to serve the entire public conversation, and we intend to make it healthier and more civil. Thanks for the discussion about that."
Read more: #ToxicTwitter: Do we need a new culture of debate?
Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed insider, reported that Trump spent a good portion of the meeting questioning Dorsey on why his follower count had dropped on Twitter.
Dorsey reportedly told him this was due to the company weeding out fraudulent and spam accounts, especially in the wake of misinformation attempts during the 2016 US presidential election campaign.
Twitter said they discussed a range of matters, including "Twitter's commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 US elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis."
With 60 million followers, Trump is an avid user of Twitter to communicate directly with his base and the wider world, often using the platform for international diplomacy.
Read more: 'Thoughtful tech' leader on how to re-align technology with human interests
In October he complained that Twitter had removed many people from his follower list, and complained it was biased. On Tuesday he reiterated those claims, saying Twitter would be doing much better were it not for its "political games."
Twitter shares soared more than 15% on Tuesday after a surprisingly robust quarterly report.
aw/se (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
New Zealand and France will host a meeting with tech companies and world leaders to block terrorists from social media. It comes in the wake of the March shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. (23.04.2019)
Devin Nunes, a Republican congressman for California, is suing Twitter for failing to remove parody accounts. Some of the parody accounts accused him of interfering with investigations into US President Donald Trump. (19.03.2019)
A US judge has ruled that US President Donald Trump cannot block people viewing his tweets. The judge found that blocking people from a designated "public forum" violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution. (24.05.2018)
Hate speech, abuse, belittlement: DW contributor Courtney Tenz looks at how #ToxicTwitter is shifting our culture of debate — and wonders why, if we can't say something nice, we are saying anything at all. (15.01.2019)
Can the likes of Facebook go from 'move fast and break things' to 'move thoughtfully and fix things?' A conversation with David Ryan Polgar about social media consumption, regulation and perverse financial incentives. (07.03.2019)