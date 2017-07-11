Donald Trump leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

US President Donald Trump was released from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening following three days of treatment for COVID-19.

After arriving at the White House, Trump removed his mask for a photo-op with photographers and saluted. The president continued to leave it off as staffers approached to greet him.

Trump plans on continuing his treatment for the illness at the White House and is still likely contagious.

Earlier on Monday, the president announced he would be leaving the military hospital, which is located in in Maryland, near Washington D.C.

In a post on Twitter, Trump said he was "feeling really good" and downplayed the effects of the virus, writing: "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

It is now unclear for how long Trump will continue to quarantine. Prior to his departure from the hospital, Trump vowed he "will be back on the campaign trail soon."

The virus has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans.

Trump wore his mask while leaving Walter Reed Medical Center, but removed it upon return to the White House

Not yet 'out of the woods'

Giving an update on Trump's health on Monday prior to his release, Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, said that he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet" but they "agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home, where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care."

Reuters news agency quoted Trump's medical team as saying that the president had met or exceeded all discharge criteria. Doctors also said that Trump will get fifth dose of Remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday. He hasn't had fever for 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, they added.

Trump's condition improved overnight from Sunday night to Monday morning, according to doctors.

Doctors treating Trump said they were unsure when he'll no longer be contagious for the virus or when he'd be able to travel again. Trump is being treated with a steroid, dexmethasone, which is normally used only in the most severe cases.

Watch video 02:20 Trump takes motorcade ride outside hospital despite COVID

Mandatory quarantine

Trump's move to immediately remove his mask upon arriving at the White House sparked immediate concerns about how whether the president will isolate himself.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms can be contagious for at least 10 days and should remain in isolation.

The president's White House return raises questions about how the administration was going to protect other officials from the virus. It is unclear how many people at the White House have already been infected with the disease.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday morning she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was entering quarantine.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Hope Hicks A former White House staffer, Hope Hicks had returned recently to help Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden. She was the first person to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the preisdent confirmed his infection.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? First lady Melania Trump Given her proximity to Trump, it was no surprise that first lady of the US also tested positive for coronavirus following Trump's infection. She received medical assistance at the White House and did not require hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Personal assistant Nicholas Luna Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Trump did. As personal assistant, his job is to accompany Trump the day and night. His job puts him in as close proximity to the president as the first lady.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Campaign manager Bill Stepien Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the president did. His diagnosis dealt a blow to a campaign he had just recently begun to head, after the departure of embattled former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus soon after the president and went into quarantine at her home in Michigan. Like Bill Stepien, she is plays a key role in Trump's campaign and was in close contact with him in the recent weeks.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Kellyanne Conway Adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the virus on the same day as Trump. Although she officially left the White House weeks earlier — citing the need to spend more time with her family — she attended Trump's White House ceremony to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he would check himself into a hospital for a COVID-19 infection, the day after Trump's positive test. Christie had attended an event at the White House for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen without a mask and not socially distancing.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he tested positive for COVID one day after Trump's positive test. A close ally of the president, Johnson was also at the event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Thom Tillis North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he tested positive for coronavirus a day after the president did. He, too, had attended the White House event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis, who is facing reelection this year, is a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the president's positive test. She indicated that she experienced no symptoms and said she would quarantine while continuing to work from home. She gave her last appearance to reporters, without a mask, hours before her positive test results came back.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Mike Lee Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said he tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as Trump. He was also one of several people who attended the White House event for Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee. Tillis, a staunch Trump ally, is also a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Questions remain concerning the actual timeline of Trump's positive test result and when he first showed symptoms.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows previously defended a controversial decision for the president to leave his hospital suite on Sunday to drive by supporters outside the medical facility. Dr. James Phillips, a medic at the facility, described the move as "insanity."

With less than a month to go until election day, Trump is eager to keep campaigning and stay in the public eye. Monday also saw a return to regular Twitter use for the president.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday.

shs,ed/rs (AP, AFP, dpa)