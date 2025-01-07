Donald Trump Jr. visits Greenland amid father's interest

Donald Trump Jr. is making an unofficial visit to Greenland to shoot content for his podcast. His father, President-elect Trump, said Greenlanders will "benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation."

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland on Tuesday amid his father's suggestions that the Danish territory should become part of the United States.

"Just here as tourists," Trump Jr. said upon arrival at the airport in the capital Nuuk, according to the local broadcaster KNR. Trump Jr. said he has no plans to meet with politicians during his brief stay.

President-elect Donald Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to declare both is future plans for Greenland and his delight over his son's trip.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA.' My son, Don Jr., and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights," he posted late on Monday.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Trump Jr. will be shooting video content for a podcast, a person familiar with the plans told the Associated Press. He is a vocal supporter of his father's policies, but has said he will not be joining the new administration.

The Danish Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the visit.

"As it is not an official American visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark has no further comment," the ministry said.

Why is Trump interested in Greenland?

Greenland lies between the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, and about 80% of it is covered in ice. The country, which is home to a large US military base, has its own parliament and government, and new elections are set to be held this year.

This is not the first time Trump has expressed interest in US control of Greenland. He had made similar claims back in 2019.

"For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump said in December 2024.

In response, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said, "Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale."

Egede and other leaders have expressed their plans to push for independence from Denmark, its former colonial ruler.

Greenland diplomat Mininnguaq Kleist told Danish public television DR that Trump Jr.'s trip seems to be a private one, and not many details were known about it. He is not expected to meet any officials, Kleist ordered.

On Monday, billionaire Elon Musk, who is a close advisor to Trump, posted on social media: "The People of Greenland should decide their future and I think they want to be part of America!"

