Donald Trump Jr. on private visit to Greenland

Nehal Johri
January 7, 2025

Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Greenland comes just two weeks after his father, US President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his interest in buying the territory for the United States. Greenland is officially part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

