Donald Trump Jr. makes private visit to Greenland

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaDonald Trump Jr. makes private visit to GreenlandTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of America01/07/2025January 7, 2025Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Greenland comes after his father, US President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his interest in buying the territory for the United States. Greenland is officially part of the kingdom of Denmark.https://p.dw.com/p/4ovTtAdvertisement