How has US immigration policy changed under Joe Biden?

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaHow has US immigration policy changed under Joe Biden?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaBen Dorman10/28/2024October 28, 2024Immigration remains a hot topic ahead of the US presidential election. During his campaign, former President Donald Trump has blamed the Joe Biden administration for record migration numbers. Is that really the case?https://p.dw.com/p/4m7RoAdvertisement