Russia's war in Ukraine
USA I Donald Trump hält die erste Kundgebung des Präsidentschaftswahlkampfes 2024 in Texas ab
Image: Brandon Bell/AFP/Getty Images
Politics

Donald Trump indictment

March 31, 2023

Donald Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in New York, making him the first ever former US president to be charged with a crime. He's expected to appear in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Donald Trump was was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in New York, making him the first ever former US president to be charged with a crime. He's due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Trump looks through a window of a car as policeman waves from the road

Trump arrives New York ahead of arraignment

Donald Trump's private plane has landed in New York, where the former president is set to face criminal charges.
Law and Justice14 hours ago
Trump to surrender to New York prosecutor

Trump faces on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
2 hours ago02:34 min
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his first official campaign rally

Donald Trump's ongoing legal jeopardy

Trump is the first US president to face trial for paying hush money to a porn star. But his legal woes don't end there.
CrimeMarch 31, 2023
Catherine Ross, a law professor at George Washington University, speaks to DW.

Is the US legal system being 'weaponized' against Trump?

Catherine Ross, a professor of law, discusses the Manhattan grand jury indictment of former US President Donald Trump.
Law and JusticeApril 1, 202301:20 min
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to appear in New York court Tuesday

The former US president's lawyers said he would surrender at a courthouse but won't be placed in handcuffs.
Law and JusticeMarch 31, 2023
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his first official campaign rally

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

A grand jury has voted to indict the former US president after a probe tied to hush money paid to a porn star.
Law and JusticeMarch 31, 202301:46 min
Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted in hush money case

The US ex-president has been indicted in connection to a probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
CrimeMarch 30, 2023
Donald Trump in Waco with American flags and his hand over his heart

Donald Trump holds first 2024 election rally in Waco, Texas

The former president railed against "phony" investigations and the "deep state" at a rally in the small Texan city.
PoliticsMarch 26, 2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking to the media after the G20 foreign minister's meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Lavrov vows 'tough' reply to 'hostile' EU

Conflicts8 hours ago
