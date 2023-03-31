Donald Trump indictment

Image: Brandon Bell/AFP/Getty Images PoliticsDonald Trump indictment03/31/2023March 31, 2023Donald Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in New York, making him the first ever former US president to be charged with a crime. He's expected to appear in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.https://p.dw.com/p/4PXctAdvertisementDonald Trump was was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in New York, making him the first ever former US president to be charged with a crime. He's due to appear in court on Tuesday.