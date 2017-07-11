Donald Trump hospitalized after COVID-19 infection — live updates

President Donald Trump will spend several days at the military hospital

He and his wife Melania announced they tested positive earlier on Friday

His election campaign has postponed events

World leaders have sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

23:16 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted, telling Americans to come together. He earlier used the microblogging platform to tell his followers: "this cannot be a partisan moment."

Biden earlier used the US president's diagnosis to tell those living in the US that wearing masks is more important than being a "tough guy." Trump has been criticized for not encouraging mask-wearing at mass rallies in the run up to the US presidential election set to take place on November 3.

23:13 Former US President Barack Obama joined public figures wishing Trump well. "Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet.

"Obviously, we're in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let's remember that we're all Americans. We're all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party," the former Democrat president added.

23:05 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered his sympathy and "warm greetings" to Trump and his wife, reported state media outlet KNCA.

The leader wished the president a speedy recovery.

22:50 Kayleigh McEnany earlier posted a memo from Trump's physician Sean P. Conley on Twitter. Trump was "fatigued but in good spirits," the memo stated.

Trump had received a dose of Regeneron's polyelonal antibody cocktail, added Conley in the memo. The cocktail being tested by New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects in trials.

22:45 Trump released a video message, shot in the White House, in which he thanks people for their well wishes and says he is doing well. "I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I'm doing very well but we are going to make sure things work out," Trump said.

22:37 The helicopter transporting the US president has arrived at the military hospital.

Trump gave a thumbs up but did not speak as he walked to a helicopter that would transport him to the military hospital

22:30 Trump is being transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. He walked out of the White House unassisted and wearing a mask to the Marine One helicopter that will take him to the hospital. He gave a thumbs up before boarding.

Trump is being moved "out of an abundance of caution." He is set to remain at the hospital for "a few days" said White House officials.

