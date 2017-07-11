Donald Trump has a coronavirus infection: What happens next?

From Wednesday to Thursday, tens of thousands more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, including the president and the first lady.

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said he and his wife, Melania, would begin the quarantine process. It was not certain whether he would continue working in the Oval Office or would retire to their private rooms in the White House.

Trump's physician Sean Conley later released a memo saying the president and his wife were both well. “Rest assured, I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Trump's adviser Hope Hicks may have passed on the infection

Can Trump keep serving as president?

If the president does not show any symptoms, or only mild ones, he will probably be able to continue carrying out his duties. But what happens if the illness takes a more serious turn and the president develops pneumonia, which could potentially be deadly?

Based on his age, the 74-year-old is considered to be a high-risk patient. Furthermore, he is overweight, which is thought to make complications from the virus more likely. Medical assessments of the president have said he was in good health but that the self-avowed junk-food fan would benefit from more exercise.

Trump's rallies have been called off for the time being

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, eight in 10 COVID-19-related deaths have been among those over 65 years old. The death rate among people aged between 64 and 74 is 90 times higher than among teenagers and the over-65 age group is five times more likely to need hospital treatment than younger patients.

Who is next in line is Trump cannot fulfill his duties?

The US Constitution stipulates that in the event of a president's death, the vice president should assume office. Eight out of 45 US presidents have died in office, four of them shot dead and four of them from natural causes. The last was John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president hours later.

If a president is incapacitated as a result of illness, the Constitution also puts the vice president in charge. The 25th Amendment, which was adopted in the wake of Kennedy's death, allows for the president to ask the vice president to adopt his/her duties temporarily. If Trump were to be incapacitated, he could ask Vice President Mike Pence to take over. If Pence were unable to, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives would take over: At 80 years old, Nancy Pelosi, the current Speaker of the House, would also be a high-risk patient if infected with the coronavirus.

If both Trump and Pence were incapable of presidential duties, it would be Pelosi's turn

What about the November 3 election?

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that a coronavirus test he took following exposure to Trump at thefirst presidential debate earlier this weekcame back negative.



If Trump takes part in the next scheduled debate on October 15, it may have to be via video

Even if Biden, who is 77, were to fall ill, however, the November 3 election would not necessarily be postponed. If either presidential candidate is unable to run, it will be up to their respective parties' national committees to find suitable replacement candidates. There is no procedure for the nominees for vice president to run as president instead.

If either party had to put forward a new candidate there would likely be significant legal headaches involved. Some voters have already cast their ballots by mail or in early voting. There will be major complications if electors for a candidate received votes but ended up not in the running.

All of this remains speculation for now, but it is already certain that Trump's testing positive for COVID-19 will have an impact on the Republican Party's election campaign. So far, much of the party's focus has centered squarely on the president and his ability to rally large crowds of supporters both for himself and for other Republican candidates.



Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Donald Trump Donald Trump, who once said COVID-19 tests were "beautiful," tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, soon after senior aide Hope Hicks also contracted the virus. Trump previously claimed experts should consider using powerful light and injecting disinfectants to treat the novel virus. It is not known whether he will be using this form of treatment for his own infection.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Silvio Berlusconi The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Boris Johnson In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Michel Barnier Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alexander Lukashenko Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jeanine Anez Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Juan Orlando Hernandez The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alejandro Giammattei The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



