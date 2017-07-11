Donald Trump gets Nobel Peace Prize nomination

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, US news site Fox News reported Wednesday.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

Trump helped broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News.

Watch video 00:52 Trumps hails historic peace deal between Israel and UAE

More to come...