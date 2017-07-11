Donald Trump gets Nobel Peace Prize nomination

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated the US president for the 2021 award for helping to broker the Israel-UAE peace deal, according to FOX News. And it's not the first time Trump has been put forward.
US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, US news site Fox News reported Wednesday.
The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.
Trump helped broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August.
"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News.
More to come...