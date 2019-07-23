 Donald Trump gets ′beautiful′ letter from North Korea′s Kim Jong Un | News | DW | 09.08.2019

News

Donald Trump gets 'beautiful' letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un

After receiving a letter from Kim Jong Un, US President Trump said he was "never a fan" of joint US-South Korea war games. Trump indicated new talks could be ahead, even as North Korea continues to launch missiles.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the DMZ in 2019

US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that received a three-page letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and that the two would have more talks to resolve the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. Trump did not specify the contents of the letter, or when talks with Kim would resume.

Speaking to reporters,Trump said that the "really beautiful" letter was delivered by hand and that it was "very positive." 

During his statements, Trump seemed to mirror North Korea's criticism of this month's joint US-South Korea war games, saying he has "never been a fan" of the maneuvers.

"I don't like paying for it. We should be reimbursed for it and I have told that to South Korea."

North Korea has repeatedly condemned the war games, saying they violate the tentative peace agreement with the US. 

Trump has downplayed the significance of North Korea's recent missile launches, and has previously referred to the launches as "standard" and not in violation of any agreement the US has with North Korea. 

North Korean missiles are seen as a significant threat to neighboring South Korea and Japan, both of which are US allies. The fact that Trump has downplayed Pyongyang's missile tests, while also criticizing military cooperation, has caused consternation in both Seoul and Tokyo.

Read more: Is North Korea defying the US in expanding weapons production?

  • Nordkorea - US-Student Otto Warmbier (picture alliance/dpa/MAXPPP)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Crimes against the state'

    In 2016, US student Otto Warmbier was arrested for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster as a "trophy." He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for "crimes against the state." In June 2017, he was returned by North Korea to the US in a coma and died a week later. What happened to him in captivity is a mystery. His death prompted a ban on US citizens traveling to North Korea.

  • Kim Dong Chul Nordkorea (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Subversion and espionage'

    Kim Dong Chul, a South Korea-born US citizen, was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years hard labor for "subversion and espionage" after North Korean officials said he received a USB stick containing nuclear-linked and military secrets from a South Korean source in North Korea. Chul was arrested while visiting the special economic zone of Rason. He remains imprisoned and his condition is unknown.

  • US-Bürger Bae in Nordkorea (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Trying to overthrow the regime'

    In 2013, North Korea sentenced US citizen Kenneth Bae to 15 years hard labor for "crimes against the state." He was arrested while on a tour group in the port city of Rason. A North Korean court described Bae as a militant Christian evangelist. He was allowed to talk to the media once, and said he was forced to work eight hours a day and was in poor health. Bae was released in November 2014.

  • Matthew Miller (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Rash behavior' and 'hostile acts'

    In 2013, US citizen Matthew Miller was arrested when he arrived in Pyongyang and reportedly tore up his US passport, demanding asylum in North Korea. He was later sentenced to six years of hard labor on charges of espionage. The court said Miller had a "wild ambition" to experience prison life so that he could secretly investigate North Korea's human rights situation. He was released in 2014.

  • Merrill E. Newman (Reuters)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Criminal involved in killing civilians'

    In 2013, Merrill Newman an 85-year-old Korean War US Army veteran, was detained for one month in North Korea. Arrested as he was departing, he was accused of "masterminding espionage and subversive activities." He was freed after he expressed "sincere repentance" and read a statement that said he was "guilty of a long list of indelible crimes against the DPRK government and Korean people."

  • Proteste gegen die Inhaftierung amerikanischer Journalistinen (AP)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    Freed by a diplomatic gesture

    US journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling were captured in 2009 after briefly entering North Korea to report on refugees. After a month in confinement, they were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for "illegal entry and "hostile acts." Two months later, after former US President Bill Clinton met with former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, the two women were pardoned and freed.

    Author: Wesley Rahn


Friendship for little in return

After threatening North Korea with destruction amid heightened tensions in 2017, Trump has taken a softer tone towards the rogue regime, while emphasizing his close personal relationship with Kim.

In June, during Trump's Asia trip for the G20 summit in Japan, the US president made a surprise stop at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

When meeting Kim at the demarcation line, he called him "my friend" before becoming the first sitting president to cross into North Korea.

Read more: Opinion: The Trump-Kim summit's predictably disappointing outcome

At the DMZ meeting, the two leaders agreed to restart the stalled negotiations. However, since June 30, North Korea has conducted four short-range missile launches.

And despite the 2018 Singapore summit, and February's summit in Hanoi, there has been little progress in resolving the key issues. The US insists on complete denuclearization, while North Korea has called for the US to lift sanctions.

Although Trump has often pointed to the cessation of long-range missile launches and nuclear weapons tests as a testament to his North Korea strategy, Pyongyang has also threatened to continue the tests as talks have stalled and US-South Korea war games continue. 

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump strolls through Kim Jong Un's North Korean minefield

According to international observers, North Korea has not yet given up any of its nuclear arsenal, or shown signs that it intends to begin dismantling its ability to produce nuclear weapons. Critics say that the regime in Pyongyang has been using the time provided by stalled negotiations to develop its weapons program, while the US gains little in return. 

  Third Kim-Trump meeting

It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Third Kim-Trump meeting

    It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

  Making history

Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Making history

    Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

  • Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Watching over the North

    Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ. US presidents in the past have visited American troops on the South Korean side but not set foot in the DMZ.

  'Great friendship'

From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'Great friendship'

    From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

  'In no rush'

Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'In no rush'

    Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

  Regime survival

Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

Author: Shamil Shams

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Regime survival

    Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    Author: Shamil Shams


