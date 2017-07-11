 Donald Trump: Former US president receives subpoena | News | DW | 03.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump: Former US president receives subpoena

Trump's two eldest children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka have also been summoned to testify in an investigation into the family's business practices.

Donald Trump talks to his daughter Ivanka alongside his sons.

The disclosure was made public via a court filing

New York's attorney general issued subpoenas to former US President Donald Trump and his two eldest children on Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled'' by the former president and his company, the Trump Organization.

The subpoenas come amid an ongoing criminal investigation into the organization and its executives and whether they manipulated the value of some of its assets.

Watch video 07:45

Trump launches social media site

The investigation into Trump's business affairs

James has spent more than two years looking into whether the Trump Organization deceived banks or tax officials regarding the value of the group's assets, increasing them to gain favorable loan terms or diminishing them to enjoy tax benefits.

The attorney general's efforts to get testimony from Trump was reported in December, but the court filing Monday was the first public acknowledgement that investigators were also seeking information from his two eldest children.

The family are expected to try and quash the subpoenas, sparking a probable legal battle similar to the one that occurred last year after James' office subpoenaed another Trump son.

Trump instigated legal proceedings against James on December 20, seeking to end the investigation after she called for him to sit for a deposition on January 7.

Watch video 26:01

Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump's shadow?

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Fact check: How do I spot fake social media accounts, bots and trolls?

If you are unsure whether or not to trust a Facebook or Twitter message, study its source. The following indicators can help you asses if you are dealing with a fake account, bot or troll.  

Advertisement