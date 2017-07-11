Donald Trump expected to announce Amy Barrett for US Supreme Court: reports

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, US media reported Friday.

Trump said Friday he had already decided upon his choice and it was "very exciting" but declined to reveal who it was. The White House, however, indicated to congressional Republicans and outside allies that the pick was Barrett, according to multiple media outlets in the US.

If confirmed, Barrett, currently a federal judge in Indiana and a favorite among social conservatives, will replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18.

Read more: US Election 2020: For Americans abroad, Election Day is already here

'Outstanding'

"Well I haven't said it was her (Barrett) but she's outstanding," Trump said.

Trump remained coy about his choice Friday evening as he returned from a campaign event. When asked whether US lawmakers were being informed it was Barrett, Trump smiled and replied, "Is that what they're telling you?" He added: "You'll find out tomorrow."

"Look, they're all great. It could be any of one them. It could be actually anyone on the list."

Conservative groups and congressional allies are currently laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for her, even before Trump confirms his pick, which he is set to do on Saturday evening. The groups and allies are already frantically organizing multimillion-dollar ad campaigns while rallying supporters to boost Trump ahead of final efforts towards securing what they hope to be a second presidential term for the 74-year-old.

The likely shift in the composition of the court — from Ginsburg, a liberal icon, to Barrett, an outspoken conservative — would be a dramatic ideological change.

Read more: Does Trump have time to install a Supreme Court judge?

Powerless to block

For Trump, it will provide a timely boost as he tries to reinvigorate his supporters prior to next week's first debate with Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

For the Democrats, Barrett's elevation will be a cause of concern with the party fighting to retake the White House as well as the Senate.

Republicans in the US Senate are readying for confirmation hearings in two weeks, with a vote in the full chamber anticipated before November's presidential election. Democrats are well aware that they are essentially powerless to block the congressional votes.

"I'm confident he's going to make an outstanding nomination,'' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told US television channel Fox News regarding the president's selection. "The American people are going to take a look at this nominee and conclude, as we are likely to conclude, that she well deserves to be confirmed to the US Supreme Court."

But Democratic Senate whip Dick Durbin was unsurprisingly less effusive: "They're hell-bent on getting this done as fast as possible," he said. "They think it helps Donald Trump get reelected."

The nationwide election to decide who will be the president of the United States for the next four years is due to take place on November 3.

Watch video 01:54 Share Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarkable life Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3itoG US begins 3 days of tributes to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

jsi/sri (AP, dpa, Reuters)