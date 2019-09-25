Donald Trump: Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. The move represents the first step in a process that could remove the president from office, and is sure to heighten partisanship ahead of the 2020 election.

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said in a televised address.

"The president must be held accountable, nobody is above the law."

The decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry was triggered by allegations that Trump sought help from a foreign government in his reelection bid.

At the center of the scandal is a secret intelligence whistleblower complaint about the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump allegedly pressured his counterpart to dig up dirt on former vice president and possible 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump defiant

Meanwhile, at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump tweeted that he would release a full transcript of his call with Zelensky.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," Trump wrote.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

Earlier Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate approved a nonbinding resolution calling on the Trump administration to provide the House and Senate intelligence committees with a copy of a whistleblower complaint.

Trump admitted he had temporarily frozen nearly $400 million (€363 million) in US aid to Ukraine a week before the call, but denied he did so to pressure Zelenskiy to initiate an investigation that would damage Biden. Instead, he said the funds were withheld to pressure the Europeans to provide more support to Ukraine's government. The aid money was released last week.

Election battleground

The inquiry sets the stage for a divisive constitutional and political battle head of next year's elections.

Pelosi had waivered on opening a politically-explosive impeachment inquiry 14 months before the election in which a number of swing states and districts are up from grabs. She was instead aiming to tip the Senate and White House in 2020 by focusing on core issues voters care about.

But the latest scandal put her under mounting pressure from her Democratic caucus to open an impeachment inquiry

In recent days, a swell of moderate Democrats joined the liberal wing of the party and several Democratic presidential hopefuls in calling for an inquiry. There are now at least 170 out of 235 Democrats in the House supporting impeachment, according to political analysts.

However, only 37% of the American public thinks Trump should be impeached, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

Trump's reelection campaign claims the impeachment preceeding will "only serve to embolden and energize [his] supporters."

The prospect of impeachment has hung over the Trump presidency for months, but the chances of a probe diminished after special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election ended without a clear directive for lawmakers. Democrat House committees launched probes into Trump's business dealings and other scandals, but all appeared likely to last for months as the White House withheld information and stymied lawmakers.

A timeline of the Russia investigation 2013: Mr. Trump goes to Russia June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

A timeline of the Russia investigation September 2015: Hacking allegations raised An FBI agent tells a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, says there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announces it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

A timeline of the Russia investigation July 20, 2016: Kislyak enters the picture Senator Jeff Sessions — an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee — meets Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

A timeline of the Russia investigation July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot Julian Assange's WikiLeaks publishes 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

A timeline of the Russia investigation July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man The FBI announces it is investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

A timeline of the Russia investigation November 8, 2016: Trump elected Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

A timeline of the Russia investigation November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov says there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issues a firm denial.

A timeline of the Russia investigation November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed Trump names General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defense Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

A timeline of the Russia investigation January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold' Acting Attorney General Sally Yates tells White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30, Trump fires Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

A timeline of the Russia investigation March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself Trump says he has "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announces he will recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

A timeline of the Russia investigation March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links FBI Director James Comey confirms before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

A timeline of the Russia investigation May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey In a letter announcing the termination, Trump writes: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

A timeline of the Russia investigation May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

A timeline of the Russia investigation August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort's properties as part of a raid for Mueller's probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine's former pro-Russian government.

A timeline of the Russia investigation September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

A timeline of the Russia investigation October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee in November 2017.

A timeline of the Russia investigation July 2018: Trump and Putin meet in Helsinki Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki for their first-ever summit. During the trip, Trump publically contradicts the findings of US intelligence agencies who concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

A timeline of the Russia investigation November 8, 2018: Sessions resigns as attorney general Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns from his post, under reported pressure from Trump. The president then appoints a critic of the Mueller probe as his successor, but later nominates William Barr to be the next attorney general in December 2018.

A timeline of the Russia investigation November 29, 2018: Former Trump lawyer pleads guilty Trump's former long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about discussions in 2016 on plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The FBI raided his home earlier that year in April. He would later be sentenced to three years in prison. In 2019, he tells Congress that Trump is a "racist" and a "con man."

A timeline of the Russia investigation January 2019: Trump associate Roger Stone arrested Roger Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican operative, is arrested at his home in Florida for lying to Congress about having advance knowledge of plans by WikiLeaks to release emails from the Democratic Party that US officials say were stolen by Russia.

A timeline of the Russia investigation March 13, 2019: Manafort sentenced to prison Manafort is found guilty of conspiracy charges and handed an additional sentence, bringing his total prison sentence to 7.5 years. In August 2018, a court in Virginia found him guilty of eight charges, including tax and bank fraud. He also pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts.

A timeline of the Russia investigation March 22, 2019: Mueller ends Russia probe Special counsel Robert Mueller submits a confidential 448-page report on the findings of his investigation to the US Justice Department. The main conclusions of the report are made public when they are given to Congress. A redacted version of the report is released to the public on April 18, though Democrats call for the full report to be released.

A timeline of the Russia investigation March 24, 2019: Trump declares 'exoneration' The final report concluded that no one involved in Trump's 2016 election campaign colluded with Russia. Attorney General William Barr said the report provided no evidence that Trump obstructed justice, but stopped short of fully exonerating the president. Reacting to the findings, Trump described the probe as an "illegal take-down that failed," and said there was "complete and total exoneration."

A timeline of the Russia investigation May 1, 2019: Barr testifies In late March, Mueller writes a letter expressing concerns over the way Barr portrayed his report. The attorney general says the special counsel's letter was "a bit snitty" while testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in May. Barr then cancels a subsequent appearance before the House Judicial Committee, citing "unprecedented and unnecessary" hearing conditions.

A timeline of the Russia investigation July 24, 2019: Mueller light Robert Mueller's congressional testimony on the Russia probe was again inconclusive. He sometimes struggled with his answers or avoided queries. To the Democrats frustration he appeared to do little to give any encouragement to the notion that President Trump could be impeached, though he did suggest he might be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after he leaves the White House. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster, John Silk



The process of impeachment

Under the constitution, the House has the sole power of impeachment, while the Senate has the power to try impeachment. Even if the Democratic-controlled House votes to impeach, the Republican-controlled Senate would have to convict. With Republicans backing their president, a conviction in the Senate appears unlikely.

Only two presidents in US history have been impeached: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. However, neither was forced from office. Richard Nixon resigned to avoid a House impeachment vote.

cw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

