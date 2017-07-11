Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence

US President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, a friend and former advisor, who was facing over three years in prison. Stone had been sentenced after the congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Roger Stone has already suffered greatly," the White House said in a statement. "He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!"

The Trump administration decried Robert Mueller's investigation and the prosecutors who brought the case against Stone, saying he was a "victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency."

More to come...