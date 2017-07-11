 Donald Trump cleared by US Senate of inciting Capitol riots | News | DW | 13.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump cleared by US Senate of inciting Capitol riots

US senators have acquitted the former US president on a charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters at the Capitol building last month.

Ex-US President Donald Trump

Trump staged a fiery rally, calling on supporters to march on Congress, which was in the process of certifying Joe Biden's victory

The United States Senate on Saturday formally cleared former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol last month.

A conviction in Trump's unprecedented second impeachment trial was seen as highly unlikely as it would require a two-thirds majority, and the 100-member Senate is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

The US Senate voted 57-43 on the impeachment charge, which means that 7 Republican senators voted to convict the former president.

Trump was the first former president to face trial after leaving office.

More to come ...

Advertisement