Donald Trump casts doubt on US-India trade deal

US President Donald Trump concluded a two-day visit to India on Tuesday following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his visit had been productive with the conclusion of military deals.

India will buy $3 billion (276 billion euros) worth of military equipment from the US, including 24 SeaHawk helicopters from Lockheed Martin and six more Apache helicopters. The purchase is part of an effort from the Indian government to modernize the country's military.

However, Trump later cast doubt on a more widespread trade deal, and criticized Indian "high" trade tariffs. He said he held out hopes of a deal being concluded by the end of the year.

"If the deal happens with India it will be at the end of this year and if it doesn't happen then we will do something else," he told reporters as the visit ended.

Trump: Indian trade tariffs 'probably the world's highest'

Washington is currently pursuing a trade deal with India. The US delegation will hope to iron out differences over farm goods, medical devices, digital trade and proposed new tariffs.

Trade relations between both countries have been icy, after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum exports and Modi’s government retaliated with its own tariffs on US goods.

"Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement and I’m optimistic we can reach a deal that will be of great importance to both countries," said Trump in Delhi.

He also criticized Indian trade tariffs, calling the country "probably the highest tariff nation in the world."

Lavish ceremony

At the beginning of his second and final day in India, US President Donald Trump took part in a lavish celebration in his honor in New Delhi on Tuesday, as part of a two-day state visit to India.

Hundreds of military officials, marching with swords and other weapons, took part in the event at Bhavan Presidential Palace. Trump was welcomed with cannon fire, which was followed by an official greeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony kicked off a busy day for Trump in the Indian capital, meeting business leaders and embassy officials, as well as visit the memorial to independence leader Mohandas Gandhi.

Trump's two-day trip to India has received wide coverage, where over 50% see the US President favorably, according to a Pew Research poll.

In his speech on Monday in the western state of Gujarat, where more than 100,000 people were gathered, Trump praised India's rise as a stable and prosperous democracy as one of the achievements of the century.

"You have done it as a tolerant country. And you have done it as a great, free country," the US president said.

"India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law, and the dignity of every human being," he added.

Clashes ahead of Trump's visit

On Monday, opponents and supporters of Modi and his new citizenship law, which provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims, clashed in Delhi.

At least nine people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the protests, authorities said.

Tensions remained high on Tuesday in parts of the Indian capital, with schools and at least five metro stations in the city having been closed. Arson, vandalism and the pelting of stones were reported on Tuesday by Delhi police spokesman M Randhawa.

ed,jcg/rg (Reuters, AP, dpa)

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Modi meets Trump in his home state After a 17-hour journey, US President Donald Trump touched down in Ahmedabad, marking the start of his first visit to India as president. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US leader and first lady Melania Trump to his home state of Gujarat. The visit is intended to jump-start ties between the world’s two biggest democracies, which have recently been strained under trade tensions.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Violence overshadows visit Seven people were killed and at least 90 injured in violent riots on the sidelines of Trump's visit. India has experienced weeks of unrest since a controversial new citizenship law came into force in December. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims. The latest violence erupted when hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law clashed in a Muslim-dominated area of Delhi on Sunday.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Thousands of spectators gather at new stadium The visit featured a mega-rally at the city's newly-built cricket stadium — billed as the biggest in the world with its capacity to hold 100,000 people. The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch is lined with huge billboards featuring Modi and the Trumps.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Trump's delegation Trump's daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also attended the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Left-party activists protest visit Activists of left-wing parties gathered in the city of Guwahati, in the northeastern state of Assam, to protest Trump's visit to India. Assam has seen an outbreak of protests against the Modi government's controversial citizenship bill, which some say undermine India's secular traditions and excludes Muslim Indians.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India India builds wall to hide slums Trump's three-hour visit to Ahmedabad may cost civic authorities $13 million (€12 million), according to some estimates. This includes a wall built to hide one of the slums adjacent to the road expected to be used by Trump.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Security measures tightened ITC Maurya, the five-star hotel where Trump will be staying, has been turned into a fortress. Located in the city's secure Diplomatic Enclave, the hotel will not be accessible to the general public and all the 400+ rooms have been booked. Security teams from both the army and paramilitary forces will be patrolling the roads near the hotel and armed with snipers and sharp shooters.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Trumps tour Taj Mahal Trump and his wife visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Ahead of their visit, the famous tombs at the iconic 17th century mausoleum were given a special clay pack treatment. The Yamuna river behind the Taj Mahal also received 17 million liters of water. On his way into the UNESCO world heritage site, Trump told reporters that it was an "incredible place."



