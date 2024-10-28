Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris at New York City rally

Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of destroying the United States, attacking his rival at a rally in New York City. The former president also called for the death penalty for any migrant who kills an American citizen.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Sunday night.

"You've destroyed our country. We're not going to take it anymore, Kamala, you're fired. Get out. Get out. You're fired," Trump told the crowd. He also called Harris a "very low IQ individual."

"This election is a choice between whether we'll have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, or whether we'll begin the greatest years in the history of our country," he said.

The Republican nominee was introduced by his wife, Melania Trump, whose appearance came as a surprise as she has been largely absent from his campaign.

The Madison Square Garden venue holds up to 20,000 people Image: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

What did Trump promise?

In his speech, which lasted about an hour and 15 minutes, Trump mostly reiterated promises he made on the campaign trail, such as curbing illegal immigration.

He repeatedly linked gang violence to illegal immigration, promising that he would stop an "invasion of criminals coming into our country" if he wins the November 5 election.

He called for the death penalty for any migrant who kills an American citizen or law enforcement officer.

The Republican nominee also announced a new policy that would provide tax credits for family caregivers.

"If I win, we will quickly build the greatest economy in the history of the world. Which is what we had in our last term," Trump said.

He promised to "teach children to always respect our great American flag" and said that burning the American flag would be punishable by a year in jail.

Between Harris and Trump: Latinos ahead of the US election To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Incendiary remarks by Trump allies

Madison Square Garden was packed hours before Trump was scheduled to speak. Outside the arena, the sidewalks were overflowing with his supporters wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats.

In the hours before Trump spoke, some of the introductory speakers at the 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden venue drew cheers with their barbs against Harris, Puerto Rico and Latinos in the final stretch of one of America's closest ever White House races.

Trump's childhood friend David Rem referred to Harris, who is vying to become the first woman to be elected president, as "the Antichrist" and "the devil."

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and Trump's former personal lawyer, claimed that Harris was "on the side of the terrorists" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and wanted to bring Palestinians to the United States.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe used crude language to joke that Latinos "love making babies" and called the Caribbean US territory of Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Hinchcliffe's comments were immediately criticized by Harris' campaign and by Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, who was among the first to endorse Harris when she launched her presidential bid in July.

dh/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)