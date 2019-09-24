 Donald Trump asked Ukraine′s president to investigate rival Joe Biden | News | DW | 25.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate rival Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump requested his Ukrainian counterpart start an investigation into Joe Biden, the summary of a White House phone call has shown. Trump also said Germany "does almost nothing" to help Ukraine.

Trump on the phone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

US President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a memo summarizing a July call between the two leaders  released by the White House on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said, according to the five-page summary.

Trump said there was "no quid pro quo" in the call and denied any wrongdoing. Critics accused the president of holding back military aid to Ukraine unless it launched the investigation into Biden. Zelenskiy had voiced an interest in purchasing further US weaponry prior to Trump turning the conversation in the direction of Ukraine's judiciary.

The implication that Trump may have asked a foreign government to help his re-election campaign by investigating a possible rival pushed members of the US Democratic Party to start an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Read more: Impeachment in the US: How does it work?

Germany 'does almost nothing' for Ukraine 

In his conversation with Zelenskiy, Trump also lauded US support for Ukraine, adding that European countries, especially Germany, "should be doing much more." 

"Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk and I think it's something that you should really ask them about," Trump said according to the transcript. "When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn't do anything."

Read more: France calls for easing of tensions with Russia

Zelenskiy agreed with Trump, and said the US president's criticism was "1000% absolutely right." 

Zelenskiy said he had asked both Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to do more on enforcing sanctions against Russia. 

"They are not enforcing the sanctions. They are not working as much as they should work for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in the transcript, adding that although the EU should "logically" be Ukraine's strongest partner, in fact, the US "is a much bigger partner" than the EU.

Just before the release of the phone call memo, Trump tweeted that he expected an apology from Democrats.

"Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call — got them by surprise!"

 wmr/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 04:36

EU sanctions on Russia: Who gains, who loses?

DW recommends

Donald Trump: Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi has announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. The move follows claims that he pressured Ukraine's leader into investigating political rival Joe Biden. (24.09.2019)  

Impeachment in the US: How does it work?

US President Donald Trump is set to be the subject of a formal impeachment inquiry — the start of a process that could see him removed from office. DW explains how it all works. (25.09.2019)  

France calls for easing of tensions with Russia

The French foreign minister has called during a Moscow visit for better ties with Russia. Relations between Europe and Russia have been strained since the EU and US imposed sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea. (09.09.2019)  

WWW links

White House memo on the Trump-Zelenskiy call

Audios and videos on the topic

EU sanctions on Russia: Who gains, who loses?  

Related content

USA | Nancy Pelosi will Donald Trumps Amtsenthebung einleiten

Donald Trump: Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry 24.09.2019

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi has announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. The move follows claims that he pressured Ukraine's leader into investigating political rival Joe Biden.

USA Joe Biden mit seinem Sohn Hunter in Peking

Trump discussed people 'like Biden and his son' with Ukrainian president 23.09.2019

The US president alluded to a discussion about democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son in a phone call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy. The statement, albeit vague, has added fuel to calls for impeachment.

USA | Das Kapitol in Washington

Impeachment in the US: How does it work? 25.09.2019

US President Donald Trump is set to be the subject of a formal impeachment inquiry — the start of a process that could see him removed from office. DW explains how it all works.

Advertisement