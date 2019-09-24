Donald Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate rival Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a memo summarizing a July call between the two leaders released by the White House on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said, according to the five-page summary.

Trump said there was "no quid pro quo" in the call and denied any wrongdoing. Critics accused the president of holding back military aid to Ukraine unless it launched the investigation into Biden. Zelenskiy had voiced an interest in purchasing further US weaponry prior to Trump turning the conversation in the direction of Ukraine's judiciary.

The implication that Trump may have asked a foreign government to help his re-election campaign by investigating a possible rival pushed members of the US Democratic Party to start an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Germany 'does almost nothing' for Ukraine

In his conversation with Zelenskiy, Trump also lauded US support for Ukraine, adding that European countries, especially Germany, "should be doing much more."

"Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk and I think it's something that you should really ask them about," Trump said according to the transcript. "When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn't do anything."

Zelenskiy agreed with Trump, and said the US president's criticism was "1000% absolutely right."

Zelenskiy said he had asked both Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to do more on enforcing sanctions against Russia.

"They are not enforcing the sanctions. They are not working as much as they should work for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in the transcript, adding that although the EU should "logically" be Ukraine's strongest partner, in fact, the US "is a much bigger partner" than the EU.

Just before the release of the phone call memo, Trump tweeted that he expected an apology from Democrats.

"Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call — got them by surprise!"

