 Donald Trump arrives in the UK to pomp and protest

News

Donald Trump arrives in the UK to pomp and protest

The US president has met with the British Royal family, but excarcebated a feud with the mayor of London after arriving in the UK. Trump has been accused of "entirely unacceptable interference" over Brexit comments.

Donald Trump surrounded by guards at Buckingham Palace (Reuters/S. Dawson)

US President Donald Trump landed in the UK on Monday for a state visit likely to be overshadowed by his recent controversial remarks on Brexit. Large protests were also expected to denounce his visit, just as they did during his trip to Britain last year.

The president and the first lady, Melania Trump, were scheduled to attend a banquet at Buckingham Palace given by Queen Elizabeth, have tea with Prince Charles, and participate in D-Day commemorations. President Trump is also due to hold private talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, who is stepping down on June 7 after failing to get support for her Brexit plan. 

Later, the prime minister's office said that the president would be given a tour of the World War II Cabinet War Rooms museum on Tuesday, and that the two leaders together would host a roundtable discussion with US and UK businesses.

Several high-level opposition politicians have announced their intention to skip the banquet in protest of Trump's antagonistic rhetoric. Recently, Trump suggested that Britain walk away from Brexit talks and refuse to pay the £39 billion (€45 billion, $50 billion) divorce fee May has already agreed to.

  • Donald and Melania Trump exit Air Force One (Reuters/H. McKay)

    Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest

    Touchdown in Stansted

    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One after arriving at Stansted Airport near London on Monday. The American president is scheduled to spend three days in the UK before traveling to Ireland and France as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

  • Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Stansted airport (Reuters/H. McKay)

    Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest

    Attacking Khan

    Shortly before landing, Trump took to Twitter to issue a scathing response to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In a column for The Observer over the weekend, Khan wrote: "It's un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump." The US President called Khan a "stone cold loser," saying the London Mayor had been "foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting president."

  • A Resist Trump banner hanging from the Vauxhall Bridge in London (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

    Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest

    Protests expected

    A "Resist Trump" banner from Amnesty International hangs from the Vauxhall Bridge following Trump's arrival in the UK. Large protests are expected during the US President's visit, as was the case during his trip last year.

  • US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles (Reuters/T. Melville)

    Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest

    Royal welcome

    Britain's Prince Charles greets Trump at Buckingham Palace in London. The two are expected to spend much of Monday together, a schedule which involves inspecting the guard of honor, tea and a state banquet hosted by the Queen.

  • Donald and Melania Trump standing with the Queen (Reuters/T. Melville)

    Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest

    Queen's company

    Donald and Melania Trump stand with Queen Elizabeth II during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. There has been no confirmation whether or not Melania Trump tried to coordinate her hat with the Queen.

  • Gun salute at the Tower of London (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/V. Flores)

    Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest

    Loose cannons

    The Honourable Artillery Company fires a 103 gun salute at the Tower of London in front of the Tower Bridge. Of those, 41 guns were fired for Trump's state visits, a further 41 for the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and 21 for the City of London.


'Entirely unacceptable interference'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned Trump's comments as "entirely unacceptable interference in our democracy." Corbyn has also criticized the way the government has rolled out the red carpet for a man who "rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan even called it "un-British" to "roll out the red carpet" for Trump, in an op-ed for The Observer, a Sunday newspaper. In a Twitter post, he wrote that Trump's "behavior flies in the face of ideals America was founded upon."

Apparently, Trump recently referred to a member of the royal family, the American-born Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as "nasty" when he found out that she had heavily criticized him before her marriage to Prince Harry.

While Trump denies he called Markle that, he openly called Khan "nasty" on Twitter as he arrived in London, accusing the mayor of being "'nasty' to the visiting president of the United States." He went on to call Khan a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

Prime Minister May, however, was keen to put a positive spin on the visit, praising the long-standing alliance between the two countries.

 "Our relationship has underpinned our countries' security and prosperity for many years, and will continue to do so for generations to come," she said.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

  • Theresa May speaks with other leaders at an EU summit in Brussels (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Extension after second defeat

    Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

  • Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in the House of Commons (picture-alliance/AP Photo/House of Commons/M. Duffy)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time

    On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after an extraordinary European Union leaders summit (Reuters/E. Plevier)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween

    With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. If the deal isn't ratified by May 22, the UK would have to take part in European elections.

  • Theresa May Statement London

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

    Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. As she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table, a wave of defections from her party followed. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


es/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  