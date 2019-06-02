Donald Trump arrives in the UK to pomp and protest

US President Donald Trump landed in the UK on Monday for a state visit that was overshadowed by his recent controversial remarks on Brexit. Protests took place as Trump began his three day trip, just as they did during his visit to Britain last year.

Trump and his wife Melania were treated to a military guard of honor, shortly after a 41-gun royal salute coming from neighboring Green Park.

Queen Elizabeth then hosted a private lunch for the president and first lady, before showing them the royal art collection, while demonstrations continued outside Buckingham Palace.

The president and Melania were scheduled to attend a banquet at the Palace given by the British head of state, have tea with Prince Charles, and participate in D-Day commemorations. President Trump is also due to hold private talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, who is stepping down on June 7 after failing to get support for her Brexit plan.

Later, the prime minister's office said that the president would be given a tour of the World War II Cabinet War Rooms museum on Tuesday, and that the two leaders together would host a roundtable discussion with US and UK businesses.

Several high-level opposition politicians have announced their intention to skip the banquet in protest of Trump's antagonistic rhetoric. Recently, Trump suggested that Britain walk away from Brexit talks and refuse to pay the £39 billion (€45 billion, $50 billion) divorce fee May has already agreed to.

'Entirely unacceptable interference'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned Trump's comments as "entirely unacceptable interference in our democracy." Corbyn has also criticized the way the government has rolled out the red carpet for a man who "rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan even called it "un-British" to "roll out the red carpet" for Trump, in an op-ed for The Observer, a Sunday newspaper. In a Twitter post, he wrote that Trump's "behavior flies in the face of ideals America was founded upon."

Apparently, Trump recently referred to a member of the royal family, the American-born Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as "nasty" when he found out that she had heavily criticized him before her marriage to Prince Harry.

While Trump denies he called Markle that, he openly called Khan "nasty" on Twitter as he arrived in London, accusing the mayor of being "'nasty' to the visiting president of the United States." He went on to call Khan a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

Prime Minister May, however, was keen to put a positive spin on the visit, praising the long-standing alliance between the two countries.

"Our relationship has underpinned our countries' security and prosperity for many years, and will continue to do so for generations to come," she said.

