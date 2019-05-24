 Donald Trump arrives in Japan to cement ′powerful′ ties | News | DW | 25.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump arrives in Japan to cement 'powerful' ties

US President Trump has touched down in Tokyo, kicking off a four-day visit to the Far East. Trade will be the main focus of the trip, but sports and a meeting with the new Japanese emperor are also on the agenda.

Trump in front of a Japanese flag

US President Donald Trump landed in Tokyo on Saturday for a state visit that will be dominated by trade issues, but also include as centerpiece a meeting with Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.

The visit is also being touted by Japanese and US officials as a renewed sign of a warm relationship between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump himself has said that their bond "has never been stronger, has never been more powerful, has never been closer."

Abe has recently returned from Washington and Trump himself will be going back to Japan in a month's time for the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka.

"Three visits in both directions in a short amount of time is really emblematic of just how close the relationship is," said a senior Trump official.

Read more: Shinzo Abe's calculated pampering of President Trump

Trade, North Korea — and golf

The two are scheduled to discuss trade, as well as the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear weapons program.

However, trade talks are likely to be fraught with simmering tensions, as Washington considers tariffs on Japanese auto exports seen by the Trump administration as a potential national security threat.

Trump said ahead of his arrival that he hoped to address the trade imbalance between the US and Japan.

Japan has a $70 billion (€62.5 billion) trade surplus with the US, which has been a source of some contention. However, it is minor compared with China's $379 billion surplus, which is at the root of a tariffs war between Washington and Beijing.

On a lighter note, the four-day trip will also see Trump take in a sumo wrestling event, enjoy fine dining in the Roppongi district of Japan's capital, meet with families of North Korean abductees, and enjoy the obligatory round of golf with the Japanese prime minister.

Read more: Trump vs. Huawei, and the end of the smartphone?

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


Imperial pomp

However, the main event is Trump's meeting on Monday with Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne at the beginning of the month following the abdication of his father, Akihito. Naruhito will welcome Trump to the Imperial Palace and share a banquet in his honor.

Demonstrators against Donald Trump's meeting with Emperor Naruhito, Tokyo, Japan

Some Japanese find Trump's meeting with the emperor distasteful

"I'm the guest of honor at the biggest event that they've had in over 200 years," Trump said on the eve of his departure.

The planned encounter has raised some controversy in Japan, with protests taking place ahead of Trump's visit.

An earthquake, registering a magnitude of 5.1, struck Tokyo just before Trump's arrival on Saturday but there was no danger of a tsunami, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

jsi/tj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump's Japan visit: Shinzo Abe's calculated pampering of a president

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to indulge US President Donald Trump with lavish gestures of friendship in order to avoid concessions on trade issues. The strategy could work. Martin Fritz reports from Tokyo. (24.05.2019)  

Japan's new emperor: Who is Naruhito?

Japan's newly crowned emperor, Naruhito, has said he wants to continue the work of his father in bringing the monarchy closer to the people. But he faces personal and public challenges. Martin Fritz reports. (01.05.2019)  

Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates throne

Emperor Akihito has abdicated the throne and wished success to his son Naruhito. He thanked Japan's people for their support and expressed wishes for Naruhito's reign to be "a stable and fruitful one." (30.04.2019)  

Opinion: Trump vs. Huawei, and the end of the smartphone?

The trade spat between Washington and Beijing has reached a new level, with successful Chinese telecoms equipment provider Huawei stuck in the eye of the storm. Where will this all end, asks DW's Henrik Böhme. (24.05.2019)  

Japan 'pet cafe' boom raises concerns about animal welfare

A love of "cute" creatures, a need to release stress and a shortage of space for pets at home mean that Japan's pet cafes are doing a roaring trade – although animal rights activists continue to oppose the industry. (21.05.2019)  

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces departure date of June 7

In an emotional address, Theresa May has announced she will resign as prime minister on June 7. The race to succeed her will likely start after a state visit by US President Donald Trump. (24.05.2019)  

US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East for 'protection' against Iran

Both President Trump and the Pentagon stressed that they were not seeking to engage in a military conflict with Iran. Trump has been trying to pressure Tehran into negotiating a new nuclear deal. (24.05.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fake News and Fake Fake News  

Related content

USA Treffen Präsident Trump und Shinzo Abe

Trump's Japan visit: Shinzo Abe's calculated pampering of a president 24.05.2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to indulge US President Donald Trump with lavish gestures of friendship in order to avoid concessions on trade issues. The strategy could work. Martin Fritz reports from Tokyo.

Japan Inauguration neuer Kaiser Naruhito

Naruhito pledges to 'always think of the people' while taking Japan's throne 01.05.2019

Japan celebrated their new emperor as symbols of power officially passed to Naruhito after his father's three-decade rule. In his speech, Naruhito pledged to "think of the people" and serve as a symbol of their unity.

Nordkorea Pyeongchang

North Korea launches short-range 'projectiles' 04.05.2019

North Korea appears to have conducted its first missile test since 2017. A series of short-range projecticles were fired into the Sea of Japan.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  