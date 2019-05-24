Donald Trump arrives in Japan to cement 'powerful' ties

US President Donald Trump landed in Tokyo on Saturday for a state visit that will be dominated by trade issues, but also include as centerpiece a meeting with Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.

The visit is also being touted by Japanese and US officials as a renewed sign of a warm relationship between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump himself has said that their bond "has never been stronger, has never been more powerful, has never been closer."

Abe has recently returned from Washington and Trump himself will be going back to Japan in a month's time for the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka.

"Three visits in both directions in a short amount of time is really emblematic of just how close the relationship is," said a senior Trump official.

Trade, North Korea — and golf

The two are scheduled to discuss trade, as well as the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear weapons program.

However, trade talks are likely to be fraught with simmering tensions, as Washington considers tariffs on Japanese auto exports seen by the Trump administration as a potential national security threat.

Trump said ahead of his arrival that he hoped to address the trade imbalance between the US and Japan.

Japan has a $70 billion (€62.5 billion) trade surplus with the US, which has been a source of some contention. However, it is minor compared with China's $379 billion surplus, which is at the root of a tariffs war between Washington and Beijing.

On a lighter note, the four-day trip will also see Trump take in a sumo wrestling event, enjoy fine dining in the Roppongi district of Japan's capital, meet with families of North Korean abductees, and enjoy the obligatory round of golf with the Japanese prime minister.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Solar panels and washing machines The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

Trump's tariffs and who they target China hike On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Issues with the EU In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

Trump's tariffs and who they target EU fights back The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

Trump's tariffs and who they target European automakers next? May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

Trump's tariffs and who they target India not exempt India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

Trump's tariffs and who they target North American neighbors in tariff spat Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.



Imperial pomp

However, the main event is Trump's meeting on Monday with Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne at the beginning of the month following the abdication of his father, Akihito. Naruhito will welcome Trump to the Imperial Palace and share a banquet in his honor.

Some Japanese find Trump's meeting with the emperor distasteful

"I'm the guest of honor at the biggest event that they've had in over 200 years," Trump said on the eve of his departure.

The planned encounter has raised some controversy in Japan, with protests taking place ahead of Trump's visit.

An earthquake, registering a magnitude of 5.1, struck Tokyo just before Trump's arrival on Saturday but there was no danger of a tsunami, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

jsi/tj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

