Trump appears in Miami court on classified documents charges

2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami as he faces dozens of felony counts of misappropriation of US government secret documents.

Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Donald Trump arrived in Miami a day before his scheduled court appearanceImage: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump made his first court appearance in a Miami court on Tuesday in a historic criminal case in which the former US president is accused of hoarding top-secret government documents, showing them to visitors and attempting to hide them from investigators.

Trump faces 37 felony counts that accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardized national security if exposed. The case poses profound legal consequences given the prospect of a potential multi-year prison sentence.

His arrival at the courthouse was a watershed moment for the US Justice Department that until last week had never before brought charges against a former president. The arraignment, though largely procedural in nature, is the latest in an unprecedented public reckoning this year for Trump.

Ex-president faces charges in New York arising from hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to meddle with the results of the 2020 race.

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

How has Trump reacted to the charges?

The case is also laden with political implications for Trump who has maintained his innocence and described the case as an attempt to undermine his reelection efforts. The Republican politician has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome of the documents case.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, he holds a wide lead over his rivals for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election and 81% of Republican voters view the charges against him as politically motivated.

His devoted supporters had already begun hitting the streets on the eve of the hearing. Trump himself has encouraged them to join a planned protest outside the Miami courthouse.

Some Trump supporters were also planning to load buses to head to Miami from other parts of Florida, raising concerns for law enforcement officials who are preparing for the potential of unrest around the courthouse.

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

What does indictment say?

The 37-count indictment includes violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The indictment alleges Trump intentionally retained hundreds of classified documents that he took with him from the White House to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the presidency in January 2021.

The material he stored, including in a bathroom, ballroom, bedroom and shower, included material on nuclear programs, defense and weapons capabilities of the US and foreign governments, as well as a Pentagon "attack plan," the indictment says.

The information, if exposed, could have put at risk members of the military, confidential human sources and intelligence collection methods, prosecutors said.

dh/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

A view of a heavily damaged residential building

Ukraine updates: Russia strikes Zelenskyy's hometown

Conflicts4 hours ago
