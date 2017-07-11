Donald Trump announces resignation of Attorney General Barr

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Attorney General William Barr would step down on December 23.

Trump shared a letter on Twitter, in which Barr announced his resignation and said he updated the president on thereview of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump said Barr had done "an outstanding job," and would be "leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family..."

In the tweet, Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over the job.

Barr praised Trump, saying he was "greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration."

Trump's defeat to President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed by the Electoral College on Monday.

more to come...

kbd/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)