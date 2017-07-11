Donald Trump announces resignation of Attorney General Barr

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Attorney General William Barr would step down on December 23.

Trump shared a letter on Twitter, in which Barr announced his resignation and said he updated the president on thereview of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump said Barr had done "an outstanding job," and would be "leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family..."

In the tweet, Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over the job.

Barr praised Trump, saying he was "greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration."

Trump's defeat to President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed by the Electoral College on Monday.

Trump's relationship with Barr

Trump has previously expressed his frustration about Barr, who told the Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of November's election.

Barr served his second stint as attorney general beginning February 2019. He had previously served under George H.W. Bush.

Democrats accused Barr of acting like the president's personal attorney.

He framed special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into suspected Russian interference with the 2016 US presidential election as favorable to Trump, even though Mueller said Trump could not be exonerated. Barr followed Trump's calls to "investigate the investigators" in conducting a criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe into that same election.

Barr did not always side with the president, however. Earlier in 2020, he told American broadcaster ABC News that the president's tweets about Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job." Barr and Trump also butted heads a few months ago over the pace of the Durham investigation into the FBI's investigation into the 2016 election.

kbd/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)